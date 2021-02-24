ELDRIDGE – Three years earlier, the Fairfield girls basketball team entered The Pit at North Scott High School as visiting underdogs and came away with a state tournament berth.
The Lancers haven't missed a trip to state since. That streak continued on Tuesday using defense and rebounding to help secure a third straight trip to the Class 4A Iowa High School girls basketball state tournament with a 69-41 regional championship win over the upset-minded Trojans.
The Lancers (15-2) will take on Central DeWitt next Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Fairfield ends a season that started almost a month late as all school activites were paused while the school had virtual learning policies in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a final record of 11-9.
Hannah Simpson led Fairfield with 17 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Breen had 11 points for the Trojans.
Fairfield was in the game, trailing 23-15 with just over three minutes left in the first half when North Scott sophomore guard Lexi Ward made a steal in the back court and scored while being fouled. Ward's 3-point play sparked a 10-4 run for the Lancers, opening a 33-19 halftime lead.
Golinghorst turned in her own solid performance on both ends. She finished with six rebounds to go with 11 points and a pair of blocks. Fairfield shot just 28 percent from the field in the first half and were outrebounded 22-12 in the opening 16 minutes.
“Everyone is athletic and we all work really hard as a unit to play defense,” Fountain told the Quad City Times. “We scouted them out and knew when to double team. We had to box out and get after the rebounds. We wanted it really bad and our team has been motivated to get back to state.”
Lancers senior Samantha Scott led all scorers in the game with 23 points. Ward finished with 11 points and three steals.
“Everyone just playing their part and doing their job helped stop (Fairfield),” Golinghorst told the Quad City Times. “Fairfield has a big team but we just said we have to rebound and play hard and we did. This just feels really good because I was just sitting (last season) because I was a freshman but now having a role on the team is really cool.”
Fairfield figures to be back in the mix to contend for a state tournament berth next season, losing only two seniors (Olivia Jones, Anna Westphal) with four returning starters looking to guide the Trojans to state for the second time in five years. All six players to play in all 20 games this season for Fairfield (Danielle Breen, Delaney Breen, Simpson, Anna Dunlap, Brynley Allison) will return as part of a talent senior class for the Trojans next season.