FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Trojans hosted the Burlington Grayhounds in Class 4-A , Region 4 girls basketball tournament action on Wednesday night. Burlington (0-17) was hoping to capture their first win of the season. The first quarter looked as if they might get that accomplished.
"I told the girls to relax after the first quarter," quipped Fairfield head coach Pat Pacha."
Both teams struggled to get much going during the first quarter of play, with Mallory Lyon hitting a free throw with 16 seconds remaining to tie the score at 7-7 at the end of the quarter.
The second period would prove to be the ruination of the Burlington plans for an upset. Burlington would toss in a lay-up just 15 seconds into the quarter to take a 9-7 lead, which would be their last lead of the contest. Fairfield proceeded to score 19 consecutive points to take a 26-9 lead before Burlington would again put up points on their side of the scoreboard. Fairfield post player Hannah Simpson would score nine of her career high 27 points during the second quarter as the Trojanettes dominated the Grayhounds. Simpson hit five consecutive free throws before adding a turn around jumper in the paint and a drive through three defenders to hit a lay-up. "I thought they might double team me at that point," stated Simpson. Lyon also hit eight points in the quarter for the home team. Burlington, running a 2-3 zone defense, was unable to shut down the lanes. Fairfield would hold a 28-14 lead at halftime over the Grayhounds.
Simpson would continue to dominate in the paint hitting another nine points in the third period, opening the scoring on a lay-up and closing the quarter with the final score on a free throw. Holding a 43-23 lead with 12 seconds remaining, Burlington's Alexis Standard hit a 3-pointer to close out the quarter with the Grayhounds trailing 43-26 as they entered the final frame.
With 2:49 remaining in the contest and Fairfield leading 51-34, Danielle Breen and Brynley Allison each scored three point plays the old fashioned way, as they were fouled as they scored a field goal and each converted on their free throws. Fairfield finished with a convincing 57-38 win to send the Trojanettes to the second round of playoffs.
Simpson had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle Breen scored 11 and Mallory Lyon added nine for the winners. Olivia Jones grabbed six rebounds and finished with three assists, and three steals.
Fairfield next takes on another type of hound in the form of the Fort Madison Bloodhounds in Fort Madison on Saturday. "We will try to use several players against Fort Madison," noted Pacha. The Bloodhounds (17-2) have defeated Fairfield twice during the regular season....hopefully the third times a charm.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Burlington 7 7 12 12 38
Fairfield 7 21 15 14 57