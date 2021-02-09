FAIRFIELD — One night after nearly knocking off the Southeast Iowa Superconference's south division champion, the Fairfield girls basketball team knocked off the team that had reigned atop the South Central Conference for the past three years.
The Trojans used an aggressive man-to-man defense, sprinkled with an occasional 2-3 zone, that set the tone on Tuesday in Fairfield. Knoxville's normally potent offense was held to just four points in the first quarter as Fairfield rolled to an impressive 56-37 win over the Panthers, who also saw hopes of a fourth straight SCC title vanish earlier in the night as Centerville clinched the outright conference title with a 54-46 win at Chariton.
"Coach (Pat) Pacha has a plan every night at practice, and we work hard to implement it," stated Fairfield girls' basketball assistant coach Josh Allison.
Knoxville guard Maggie Wilkins, who came into the game averaging 25.2 points per game, tossed in a lay-up to start the game, giving the Panthers (14-5) their only lead of the night. Fairfield would proceed to score on a spinning lay-up by post player Hannah Simpson, a fast break with Danielle Breen hitting the lay-up, another lay-up by Mallory Lyon and a lay-up off an in-bounds play by Simpson propelling the Trojans to a quick 8-2 advantage.
With Fairfield leading 9-4, Delaney Breen added to the drama by pulling up and hitting a baseline jumper on the right side as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter before hitting a 3-pointer from the from the left baseline to open the second quarter. After Knoxville stopped the Trojan run with a field goal, Delaney Breen fired home two more field goals to give Fairfield an 18-6 lead.
Fairfield continued its tenacious defense, scrapping for loose balls on the court and limiting Knoxville on second-chance opportunities as the Trojans controlled the boards. Leading 24-15 as the half came to an end, Danielle Breen launched a 25-foot 3-point attempt at the buzzer that cut the net, sending Fairfield to the locker room with a 27-15 halftime lead over Knoxville.
"They switched to a man defense in the third quarter," reflected Fairfield guard Danielle Breen. "It opened up some shots, especially on the baseline."
Danielle Breen would open the scoring on the way to putting up 10 points in the third frame. With 54 seconds remaining, Breen would drive the right baseline and connected on a lay-up was fouled and converted the free throw to give the Trojans a 41-24 lead before Wilkins picked off a Fairfield pass and scored on a lay-up to finish the quarter.
Danielle Breen led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points, followed by Delaney Breen with 14 and Hannah Simpson with 13 points. Maggie Wilkins led Knoxville with 16 points.
"We have multiple players that can score," assessed junior Fairfield guard Delaney Breen. "That makes us more of a threat."
Fairfield (9-6) travels to Mount Pleasant on Friday before heading to Keokuk to wrap up Southeast Conference play as the Trojans look to lock down second place in the conference with an 8-2 record. The Trojans expect to find out when, where and against which team they will open Class 4A regional tournament play later this week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Knoxville 4 11 11 11 37
Fairfield 11 16 14 15 56