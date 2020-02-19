FAIRFIELD — Destiny Gridley has been down this road before.
The Fairfield girls basketball team opened the Class 4A regional tournament at home on Wednesday, doubling up Burlington 62-31. Olivia Jones stepped up for the Trojans with a game-high 14 points, five assists and a team-leading six rebounds in the postseason opener.
Next up for Fairfield, a regional semifinal showdown with Southeast Conference rival Keokuk. The two teams are no strangers to one another, meeting in regional postseason play for the fourth time in the past five years.
Keokuk won the first two meetings in this stretch, including a 47-32 decision at Wright Fieldhouse that sent the Chiefs to the state basketball tournament in 2016. For Gridley, Saturday’s trip to 11th-ranked Keokuk will be the third time in four years as a Trojan basketball player that Fairfield and Keokuk have faced off in the regional semifinals with the last meeting, as would likely be the case this year, earning the winner a regional final trip to North Scott to face the Lancers.
Gridley would be just fine with that history of 2018 repeating itself in 2020.
“The last time we faced them in the postseason, we also had to go to North Scott for the regional final. That was our first time qualifying for state in 28 years,” Gridley said. “Knowing what we’re playing for is definitely going to be something that motivates us a lot.”
Fairfield (14-8) had a very balanced approach to Wednesday’s postseason opener. The Trojans allowed just one made field goal in the first quarter, building a 17-5 lead. Nine different players scored in the first half as Fairfield opened a 37-11 halftime advantage, leaving little doubt about which Southeast Conference rival Keokuk would be seeing for the third time this season.
What was in doubt for first-year head coach Jeff Miller was the status of starters Shay Drish and Delaney Breen. Drish has been battling illness while Breen has been working through a hip injury, requiring a total team effort to avoid any kind of let down against the Grayhounds with the season on the line.
“We did a lot of substituting early in the game. The girls that came off the bench did the job,” Miller said. “We talked in the locker room with the girls about how much of a team victory this truly was.”
So much so that by the end of the third quarter, Fairfield was comfortably in front 48-20 without one Trojan player having reached double figures in scoring. After Gridley scored on a layup to reach 11 points, Jones capped a career night with a trio of jump shots and a feed inside to Mallory Lyon, putting the Trojans up by 33.
“We worked really well together as a team,” Jones said. “There were a lot of players that came out and had some quality minutes. We learned a whole new offense with a couple new inbounds plays. I’ve practiced at all five positions. We work together really to make sure everyone knows the plays.
“We’ve struggled at times to start games. We’ve worked a lot on that at practice. We did that pretty well.”
Alexis Standard sank a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, finishing with 11 points to lead the Grayhounds. Bre Porter scored 10 points, including eight in the first half, while Angel Baylark scored nine and hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds in the final game of a 3-16 season for Burlington.
Keokuk swept the Trojans in the regular season, overcoming 26 points and a game-extending 3-point buzzer-beater from Shay Drish to pull out a 68-65 win in overtime at Fairfield on Jan. 3. Less than two weeks ago, Keokuk (17-3) won 54-35 over the Trojans to wrap up the outright Southeast Conference title.
“I’ve always heard beating a team three times in a single season is a tough thing to do,” Miller said. “In my experience as a coach, I’ve never really seen that. Keokuk’s going to be on their court, which is a bigger court. When we went down there, it was the first time we played on a college court like that and we got a little winded. When we went over to Knoxville, we had one of our best performances (an 81-52 win for Fairfield on Feb. 11).
“Keokuk has a tremendous following at home. We’re going to have to play well. There’s no doubt about it.”