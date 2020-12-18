FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield girls basketball team waited almost a full month to play a game.
The Pekin Panthers were 75 seconds away from spoiling that long-awaited season debut.
Danielle Breen answered a go-ahead lay-up for Pekin by Kerrigan Pope by connecting on a jump shot while being fouled with 1:05 to go, giving Fairfield the lead for good in a closely-contested contest on Friday. Breen added two more free throws in the final minute, finishing with a team-leading 13 points to clinch a 42-38 win for the Trojans in the first three games for the team in five days before the holiday break.
The first half of play would feature 12 lead changes in a game that featured hard-nosed defense by the Lady Panthers.
"Our defense was solid again tonight," commented Pekin head coach Davis Eidahl. "Our defense helps our our offense by getting the ball back in their hands."
The Lady Trojans would jump on the board first, leading 4-0 when Sarah Eubanks hit her first of four 3-pointers on the night. Fairfield and Pekin would change leads twice more before Pekin regained the lead on a lay-up by Erika Coleman to give the Lady Panthers a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
With the teams trading baskets in the second period, the Lady Panthers would keep the contest close, as Eubanks would add two more of her 3-pointers. The quarter featured a tied score four times.
Eubanks 3-pointer from the left baseline drew the Panthers within three points at 23-20 before closing the half trailing 24-20.
Pekin would trail during the entire third quarter despite Pope, the Lady Panthers season scoring leader, notching eight points in the final 2:17 minutes of play to keep Pekin in the contest as they entered the final frame trailing the Lady Trojans 35-33.
The Lady Panthers were on the prowl during the final frame as Eubanks hit a 3-pointer to open the quarter and giving Pekin back the lead at 36-35. Following a steal and lay-up by Fairfield's Anna Dunlap, a lay-up by Pope would position the Lady Panthers in a 38-37 lead with just 1:15 left in the game.
Pope lead the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 points and Sarah Eubanks notched 12 points for the game. Pope also led the team in rebounds.
"Normally we have three girls that carry most of the load, but we now have four or five stepping up," reflected Eidahl," Dahlstrom came in and played very well tonight."
Delaney Breen, Hannah Simpson and Anna Dunlap were part of a balanced season-opening effort for the Trojans scoring six points apiece. Mallory Lyon added five points, Olivia Jones scored four and Brynley Allison with two points for Fairfield.
While Pekin (3-5, 1-2 SEI south) heads into the holiday break, Fairfield (1-0) will be right back on the court with Southeast Conference games against Washington and Keokuk. The Trojans visit the Chiefs to close out 2020 on Tuesday in a rematch of Class 4A regional semifinal loss at Wright Fieldhouse last February.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Score
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Pekin 7 13 13 5 38
Fairfield 6 18 11 7 42