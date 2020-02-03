FAIRFIELD — Senior Night always produces some interesting results.
For the Fairfield girls basketball team, it was feast or famine on Monday night against Albia. Fortunately for the Trojans, there was more time spent feasting thanks to a pressing defense that created several chance to score. The result was a 68-26 win over the Lady Dees, giving Shay Drish, Emily McAvan, Destiny Gridley, Rachel Thomas and Darby Kaska plenty to celebrate as the five seniors honored after the game.
“Having all the seniors out there starting the game for the first time this season, the chemistry was just a little bit different,” Shay Drish said. “Once we got going, things started to click for us and we started scoring.”
While Drish ended up with 13 points, it was a pair of sophomores that got the Trojans rolling on the scoreboard. Down 7-0 in the final minute of the first quarter, Hannah Simpson scored four straight points inside including a 3-point play that brought the Trojans back within 7-4 of Albia after one.
“I tried to put myself in their shoes,” Simpson said of Fairfield’s senior class. “I know I’d want to come out with a win on Senior Night. I tried to do whatever I could to help the team. I know how down I would be if I lost one of the last home games I’d be a part of.”
Fairfield turned up the pressure defensively, forcing Albia in 32 turnovers by the end of the game. After not scoring for over seven minutes, the Trojans put 25 points on the board in the second quarter and stormed into halftime with a 29-15 lead.
“It’s like playing against 16 girls when they put that press on,” Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes said. “Fairfield has always been known for having tall girls with long arms and a lot of speed. You can press pretty well when you have those type of athletes.”
Danielle Breen, another Fairfield sophomore, would score a game-high 19 points in the win. Jeff Miller, in the midst of his first season as Fairfield head girls basketball coach, talked about the leadership shown by the senior players.
“It’s a great group of kids. They have great personalities and they lace them up every day they come to practice,” Miller said. “Girls like Emily McAvan come to practice every day and you can’t tell whether she’s had a good day or a bad day. I love seeing that as a head coach. All of our seniors, whether they see a lot of playing time or not, go full speed every day.”
Sophie Waber led Albia with 11 points. The Lady Dees (2-12) host Knoxville, who will be looking to clinch the outright South Central Conference title while Fairfield (9-6) continues pursuing at least a share of the Southeast Conference title facing Washington on Tuesday night.