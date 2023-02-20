EDDYVILLE — Grand View Christian brought a 15-6 record to Eddyville Friday night, primed to challenge the unbeaten third-ranked Rockets for the right to move on to the Class 2A, Region 4 girls basketball finals on Friday.
The Thunder proved to be a strong team and they battled the Rockets toe-to-toe on defense for the first half. The EBF defense proved to be up to the challenge and the Rockets held the Thunder to 18 first half points while building a 24-18 lead on the way to an eventual 60-36 win.
EBF took an early 7-6 lead behind a pair of buckets in the lane by Aliya Wagamon and a triple by Molly Shafer. Grand View Christian took the lead back on a bucket by Kelly DeMeulenaere and a free throw by Ella Naeve. The Rockets answered with a pair of free throws by Ava Eastlick and a baseline drive and a free throw by Kate Shafer to take a 12-9 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was nearly the same script as a bucket by Naeve and a basket from around the free throw line by DeMeulenaere gave the Thunder an 18-16 lead. The Rocket defense then held Grand View Christian scoreless for the final four minutes of the first half. EBF scored the final eight points of the half to take a 24-18 lead into intermission.
Klyn was able to break free from the defense to bury a three, Molly Shafer and Eastlick scored on breakaway baskets and Kate Shafer added a free throw to complete that run.
The necessary adjustments were made at halftime and EBF came out of the break with an 11-5 run to increase its lead to 35-23. This time it was Wagamon getting things going with a rebound put back and a pair of free throws, while Eastlick drained a three and Kate and Molly Shafer each scored in the lane. EBF would hold that lead and they entered the final frame with a 39-28 lead.
The Rockets have the ability to wear teams down with their long arms in the passing lanes, a strong rebounding presence and a balanced scoring attack. And it worked again.
EBF opened the final stanza with a 9-2 run and that famous large lady was warming up the vocal cords. Eastlick nailed a three from the corner, Kate and Molly Shafer scored on the inside and Wagamon polished off the run with a baseline drive.
After a free throw by Grand View Christian's Naeve, Wagamon, Eastlick and the Shafer twins each scored a basket for a 56-31 Rocket lead. It was time for that big gal to sing.
It was obvious from the onset that the Thunder had one thing in mind and that was to stop the Rockets leading scorer, Klyn. But Whitney has been around this game long enough to recognize that and she quickly took on the role of the decoy. With the defense focusing on one girl, others became open and Klyn and her mates did a masterful job of passing the ball and getting rebound position.
Eastlick led a trio of Rockets in double digits with 16 points, while Molly Shafer and Wagamon followed with 15 and 14 points respectively. Kate Shafer checked in with eight points and Klyn rounded out the scoring with seven. It was on the glass where the Rockets separated themselves from the Thunder. Klyn and Kate Shafer yanked down 10 rebounds and Wagamon snared nine boards. Klyn, Eastlick and Kate Shafer led the team in assists with four each.
Maiah Murphy and Naeve led Grandview with 12 points each.
“It was a great team effort," Rocket coach Tony Fenton said. “We have some heady players and they did a great job of finding the open girl. We had outstanding balance and we pretty much owned the boards with Whitney, Kate and Aliya. Strong rebounding allowed us to get the running game going in the second half. Kaylee Helm gave us some good minutes off the bench."
The 23-0 Rockets move on to the historic roundhouse in Marshalltown Wednesday night to face the Pirates of Hudson with all the marbles on the line. The winner earns a spot in the Iowa High School Girls Basketball State Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A, Region 4 Semifinals
No. 3 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Grand View Christian 36
Grandview Christian 9 9 10 8 - 36
EBF 12 12 15 21 - 60
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Molly Shafer 7 0-0 15, Whitney Klyn 3 0-0 7, Ava Eastlick 5 4-4 16, Kate Shafer 3 2-4 8, Aliya Wagamon 6 2-4 14. Team 24 8-12 60. Three-point goals (4) – Eastlick 2, M. Shafer 1, Klyn 1.
EBF rebounds (37) – Klyn 10, K. Shafer 10, Wagamon 9, M. Shafer 3, Eastlick 3, Kaylee Helm 3.
EBF steals (4) – M. Shafer 2, Eastlick 2.
EBF assists (16) – Klyn 4, Eastlick 4, K. Shafer 4, M. Shafer 3, Wagamon 1.
