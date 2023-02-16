Weather Alert

...Snow Ending Southeast By Early Evening... .Snow will continue to move across southeast Iowa before tapering off bu early this evening. The peak snowfall rates around an inch per hour will persist southeast for just another hour or two. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow in open areas through early this evening as well. Give yourself plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out on the roads this afternoon. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two. * WHERE...Portions of southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates are expected to be across southeast Iowa, south and east of the Des Moines metro, for the remainder of the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&