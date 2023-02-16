MEDIAPOLIS – Van Buren County's hope of taking down another Southeast Iowa Superconference opponent on the road this postseason were wiped away by a tenacious defensive performance on Tuesday from Mediapolis.
The Bullettes shutout the visiting Warriors in the third quarter of the Class 2A regional quarterfinal contest, opening up a 40-point lead over the Warriors on the way to a 64-22 win. Mediapolis, now 19-3 on the season, will host Danville on Friday in the 2A, Region 6 semifinals.
Haley Steffener led Mediapolis with a game-high 18 points in the contest. Hanna Wagenbach added 13 points while Payton Bush paced the Bullettes on both ends of the court with 11 points, a game-high six assists and a game-high five steals.
Ivy Davidson closed out her junior season for Van Buren County scoring 10 points while hauling in four rebounds. The Warriors end the season with a record of 6-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.