ELDON — The Cardinal Comet girls' basketball team looked like they would handle the WACO Warriors after a strong first quarter of play.
Unfortunately, WACO had other ideas. The Warriors outscored the Comets, 17-4, in the second quarter on the way to a 51-26 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
"I just wish we could have skipped halftime," lamented the Cardinal's head girls' basketball coach Makenzie Ostrander.
WACO opened in a 1-2-2 zone press, but the Comet's broke the press just 30 seconds into the game when freshman Emma Becker hit a lay-up to open the scoring. With the Warriors leading 8-6, Cardinal went on a scoring run over the final five minutes of the first quarter outscoring WACO 10-2 including eight points scored by Alexia McClure including a jumper from the right baseline followed by 3-point goals from both baselines to put the Comets in front 14-10.
The momentum began to swing in WACO's direction during the second period. Cardinal would lead 18-16 before the Warriors would score the final 11 points of the first half to take a 27-18 lead.
The Cardinal offense would continue to sputter during the second half. Trailing 37-20 as the end of the third frame neared, Kolbie Bass hit a 3-pointer for the Comets, cutting WACO's lead to 37-23 after three.
The final frame was all WACO as they held Cardinal to three points. McClure led the Comets in scoring with 10 points. Kinsey Hissem added six and Becker added five points for Cardinal. Kolbie Bass led the team in rebounds with six.
Next up for Cardinal (4-10, 3-9 SEI south) is a home game with 11th-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame on Tuesday.
"Burlington-Notre Dame is leading the conference," noted Ostrander. "They will be a challenge. They are tall with big guards, and shoot the ball well."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
WACO 10 17 10 14 51
Cardinal 14 4 5 3 26