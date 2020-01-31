Girls basketball: Wapello rallies for upset of No. 6 Warriors

MOUNT PLEASANT — With about three minutes in the first half, Van Buren County High School girls basketball coach Matt Zeitler knew his team better buckle up for the finish.
“I told one of my assistants, you better find someone who can hit free throws,” he said.
The Warriors didn’t have to hit free throws, because Wapello pulled the upset without much drama.
The Arrows rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to upend the sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors 47-40 in a SEI Superconference Shootout game at Ruble Arena. It was just the third loss for the Warriors (15-3), but everything associated with this game was out of sorts for them.
“We were off tonight. We’ve been sick, but Wapello impressed me with all their speed,” he said. “We’ll still get up in the morning and go play. We can still tie for our conference title and still get to the state tournament. Nothing really changes that way.”
Taryn Scheuermann scored 14 points for the Warriors, while Isabel Manning added a dozen despite battling flu symptoms. Van Buren County struggled to rebound consistently, leading to breaks for the Arrows (13-4), and Wapello was able to get into the lane to intercept entry passes that weren’t crisp enough.
“We just threw the ball across the middle. Those are things you do when you haven’t been in close games,” Zeitler said. “We had some turnovers and we just tightened up. We have some things to clean up.”
The Warriors turned the ball over seven times in the final quarter, and Wapello finally grabbed the lead 38-36 with 3:10 left when Holly Massner buried a 3-pointer on her way to a game-high 18 points.
Massner then hit a jumper to push the lead to 44-38, and Van Buren County scored just two points in the final 2:20.
Sammy Ewart scored 13 points for the Arrows and was difficult to defend most of the night. She scored on a three-point play to give them their first points, then buried a three later in the opening quarter to pull Wapello within three.
Ewart scored on a cut through the middle to tie the game at 16, and even though the Warriors took a six-point halftime lead, Zeitler figured his team was in for a tough second half.
“They hit a couple 3-pointers. They were just better tonight than we were,” he said. “We didn’t play very good, but they were impressive. When you have a team with five guards, it’s hard to play a team like that.”
The Warriors appeared to regain control late in the third when Madison Bartholomew knocked down a jumper for a 34-25 lead, and Scheuermann scored inside to start the fourth quarter and make it a 36-29.
Massner hit two threes and Lindsy Massner had a pair of baskets as part of an 11-0 run for the Arrows to turn the momentum in their favor on the way to the upset.
“You win a few and you lose a few. Our girls are pretty dejected,” Zeitler said. “But maybe losing this game is a good thing. When you have a big ‘X’ on your back, it ignites other teams. We can’t take anyone for granted.”
Van Buren County visits Davis County today.