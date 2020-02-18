PEKIN — Almost three months have passed since Wapello and Pekin opened the girls basketball season against each other.
A lot can change in three months. Never was that more apparent than on Tuesday night, where the visiting Arrows returned to the site of a 16-point loss to the Panthers back on Nov. 26.
Sammy Ewart drilled a 3-pointer off the first pass of the night from either team, setting the tone for a big night for Wapello in a 44-20 victory over Pekin in Class 2A regional quarterfinal. The Panthers never recovered after being shut out in the first quarter, and were held to their lowest point total of the season.
“I think we were too keyed up and we thought too much,” Pekin head girls basketball coach Davis Eidahl said. “We made too many bad passes. There’s not much you can say. It’s one of those games.”
Holly Massner led Wapello with 12 points in the victory. Lindsy Massner added 10 points and 11 rebounds while Eryka Dickey scored 10, giving the Arrows the balance necessary to pull off a season-extending win.
“If you asked our girls, we felt like we were a better team than the one that showed up here the first time this season in the first game of the year,” Wapello head girls basketball coach Brandon Brown said. “I think it’s always been a goal for our girls to get to regionals and see what can happen. Once we saw it was Pekin that was on our schedule first, the girls never flinched. They wanted another chance. They wanted to make up for how we played in the first game.”
Wapello, 15-5 on the season, never let Pekin get closer than 11 after Kerrigan Pope’s layup with 7:14 left in the second quarter finally put the Panthers on the scoreboard. Pope produced a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds after scoring 13 points and grabbing eight boards in the 51-35 win over the Arrows to start the season.
“That’s a really good team over there,” Brown said of Pekin. “I was scared because we don’t rebound very well. Tonight, we did.”
After being outrebounded 25-21 by the Panthers in the season opener, Wapello won the battle on the boards 33-28. The Arrows also forced Pekin into 20 turnovers and 30 misses on 38 field goal attempts, including an 0-17 performance from 3-point range.
“There were some things we did well tonight that we don’t normally do well,” Brown said. “It came from somewhere. For Lindsy to have over 10 rebounds is a big night for her, especially going up against Pope. I know I was scared about the match-up. Obviously, our girls felt differently about it.”
In Class 2A, Region 6, nothing gets easier the closer teams get to qualifying for the state tournament. Next up for the Arrows is a trip to sixth-ranked West Branch on Friday with that winner facing either No. 7 Mediapolis or No. 9 Van Buren County in next week’s regional final.
“I thought all year long that we deserved a home game in regionals. We didn’t get one, but it’s not because anyone messed up,” Brown said. “This region is so stacked, I don’t know what anybody was thinking putting this together. It’s going to be a grind to get to state. I wouldn’t discount anybody from making it out of the teams left in this region.”
Pekin’s season comes to a close with a final record of 12-7. The Panthers lose one senior, Emilee Linder, who chose to come back to the hardwood despite being the only member of her class to do so.
“Emilee started out with about seven or eight girls in her class as freshmen that came out for basketball. Little by little over the years, they dropped out,” Eidahl said. “They didn’t want to work hard, but Emilee did. She’s been a good leader for us. I give her a lot of credit for coming back out when other girls didn’t want to put the time in. She really cemented these girls together.”
Linder was the last player to leave the Pekin locker room on Tuesday, sharing several hugs with teammates and family members after playing her final basketball game for the Panthers.
“I’ve been a part of playing for a state tournament berth and I’ve been a part of teams that might have won more games, but no team has meant more to me than this team,” Linder said. “This team has been so much fun. There’s not one girl that has fought with anyone else. Everyone got along so well. That’s what helped us win games.”