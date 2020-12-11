WAYLAND — Throwing passes. Shooting the basketball. Rebounding.
All fundamental skills that can be made very difficult by a team with size and length. It's can be even more difficult for a team with very little experience on the court.
The young Cardinal girls basketball team struggled during the second quarter of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest at WACO on Friday, scoring just two points in the period while being forced into 14 first-half turnovers. Ellah Kissell scored 12 straight points for the Warriors in the decisive period as a 17-2 run to close the first half lifted WACO to an eventual 45-30 win over the Comets.
"We were playing great defense and we were taking great care of the basketball," Kissell said after leading WACO to the win with 17 points and eight rebounds. "We're getting smarter as the season goes on. We're not making sloppy passes. Our defense, right now, is what's carrying us on."
Kissell is one of three WACO players measuring in at 5-10 and one of seven Warriors to own a height advantage on the Comets. That made things even more difficult for a Cardinal team that had four freshmen on the court at one point Friday trying to contribute in a tough conference contest.
"Trying to throw the basketball over tall kids is difficult for anyone. I've got two or three freshmen that have never played against a senior in their life," Cardinal head girls basketball coach Makenzie Ostrander said. "We've got to work on faking the pass and making the pass. That's ultimately what hurt us. It's a very hard trick to learn with a group of girls that may not have been taught before."
Cardinal (2-3, 1-2 SEI south) hung in early with the Warriors thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Kolbie Bass in the opening quarter. WACO struggled early from the field, missing seven of their first eight shots, before Tesla Malloy found the range from the corner sinking a pair of 3-pointers to put the Warriors on top 10-8 heading into the second quarter.
Malloy's second 3-pointer would ultimately kick off the game's decisive run. Kissell would score the next 12 WACO points including a 3-point play inside, a lay-up going coast-to-coast off a defensive rebound and a 3-pointer from beyond the arc before Cardinal could find their only points of the quarter on a Kinsey Hissem jumper with 1:37 left in the first half.
Kissell answered with another 3-pointer and helped find Molly McLaughlin for a lay-up just before the final buzzer, sending WACO into the half with a 24-10 lead.
"We average about 5-5 on our roster. We're not very tall, so it's a factor that's not in our favor," Ostrander said. "I give our girls a lot of credit for fighting hard, but we can't just show up in the second half and expect to win. We need to put a complete game together."
Cardinal would stay right with WACO (2-3, 2-1 SEI south) in the final 16 minutes. Emma Becker drove for a pair of lay-ups while Hissem added three free throws to her total. Alexia McClure buried Cardinal's only 3-pointer of the second half, trimming a 19-point deficit down to 15 entering the fourth quarter.
Hissem finished with 11 points to lead the Comets. Shaelynn Rupe added six points in the fourth quarter as Cardinal matched WACO with 10 points apiece in the final eight minutes.
"The girls fought back in the second half," Ostrander said. "We just needed about another quarter to see how the game would have ended."
Cardinal will head into the holiday break after hosting Van Buren County next Friday night in another tough SEISC south test. Isabel Manning, the state's leading scorer with 193 total points, added 39 to her total on Friday for the Warriors in a 67-50 conference win over New London.
"Isabel is the best player in the conference, but if you can contain her maybe below 30 points, there's a chance," Ostrander said. "It'll be a good fight. I'm excited."