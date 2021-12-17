KEOSAUQUA – It might not have been a complete four quarters of dominant execution.
Considering how far away from the Van Buren County girls basketball team was to even putting one successful quarter together just a few weeks ago, Marley Hall will take what came out of Friday's Southeast Iowa Superconference south contest. Kadence Nusbaum led all scorers with 21 points, including 17 in the opening half, as the Warriors built a 25-point lead after three quarters on the way to a 51-38 win over Cardinal, the second win in three games for VBC after an 0-5 start to the season that included 60 turnovers in their season-opening 62-52 loss at Danville less than a month ago.
The Warriors finished Friday's game with 33 turnovers against the Comets, including 21 in the second half. Fortunately, despite the miscues, Cardinal never got closer than the final margin of 13 points in the fourth quarter.
"At the end of the day, I have to give our girls a break," said Hall, the first-year head coach of the Warriors. "We still don't have the numbers. It's winter and people aren't feeling well, so there are some elements there. I still want the girls to put four quarters together, but at the end of the day we'll take a very good win."
Friday's win was perhaps the best effort of a successful three-game stretch for the Warriors, who opened the season averaging less than 27 points a game in five straight losses with the 10-point loss at Danville being the most competitive of those contests. Van Buren County had failed to crack 30 points in a single game since that contest until a 49-29 win over New London last Friday.
Despite a tough 49-43 loss at WACO, the Warriors continued to build momentum just before the holiday break. Annabelle Cormier set up Nusbaum for an opening 3-pointer, scored a free throw and dished out two more assists in the opening three minutes to help Van Buren County jump out to an 8-0 lead against the Comets.
"I think we did a much better job communicating out there on the court and passing the ball to each other," Nusbaum said. "Compared to our first five games, that was an incredible effort. There were a lot less turnovers and our defense was great in that first half."
Cardinal, hoping to pick up their first win in nearly six years against Van Buren County, struggled early offensively missing 18 of 23 shots from the field in the first half while committing 15 turnovers. Emma Becker did her best to give the Comets a chance, finishing with a team-leading 15 points and a game-high nine steals.
Ultimately, the early deficit continued to grow leaving the Comets behind 33-9 late in the first half. Shea Scott's corner 3-pointer early in the third quarter put the Warriors up 38-13.
"The girls did give us a much better effort in the second half, but we didn't give the type of effort you need to win a game like this in the first half," Cardinal head girls basketball coach Chris Becker said. "We won the second half, but the hole we dug in the first half was ultimately insurmountable."
That hole was created by one of the best shooting halves of the season for the Warriors. Van Buren County hit 12 of their 17 field goal attempts in the opening 16 minutes, growing right before the eyes of their fans on Friday.
"I feel like this was a huge relief for us. We could feel this type of effort developing every day during practice," Nusbaum said. "This time, we actually executed it during a game."
It may prove to be a breakthrough game for the Warriors (2-6, 2-5 SEI south), who have not only adjusted to a new coach by adjusted to life after Isabel Manning. The state's top scorer last year provided her younger teammates with a go-to presence when things got tough during a surprising 15-win season in 2020-21.
"It's been a big chance this season. Last year, we could always pass the ball to Isabel to get a basket or to make a play for us," Nusbaum said. "Now, we all have to take part as much as we can offensively and defensively. I try to do my best to play my part for the team, but I feel like we've all taken part in the play of our team."
Van Buren County will be back on the court in 2022, hosting West Burlington in SEISC south play on Tuesday, Jan. 4. West Burlington is also Cardinal's next opponent as the Comets (3-6, 1-5 SEI south) will look to build on the 19-7 finish to Friday's game to build some momentum going into their final game before the holiday break this upcoming Tuesday night.
"We did things a lot better in the second half. Allison Sloan played great defense on Nusbaum in the second half," Chris Becker said. "It is what it is. Our effort just wasn't quite there in the first half, but we'll make the adjustments and work to get better by Tuesday."