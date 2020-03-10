Girls basketball: Warriors pair, Stuhr earn all-state honors

DES MOINES — Van Buren County High School girls basketball players Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning were among an area trio selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams Saturday.
The teams, selected by sports writers from across the state with input from coaches across the state, were released early this morning.
Sigourney’s Megan Stuhr also was selected to the all-state team.
Scheuermann, a three-time first-team selection in Class 2A who is bound for Northern Iowa, averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, but was also had 147 blocked shots. Scheuermann finished her career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,766 points.
Manning, who made the all-state team for the first time, earned second-team honors in 2A. The junior averaged 16.9 points per game, hauled down eight rebounds per contest and shot 48 percent from 3-point range.
Van Buren County finished 21-4, losing to West Branch in the regional finals.
Stuhr was a third-team selection for the Savages in Class 1A. The senior had an outstanding season, averaging 21 points per game and finishing just shy of the 500-point mark on the season; she also surpassed 1,000 career points during the postseason. Stuhr, who helped lead the Savages to an 18-5 record and trip to the regional semifinals, had 64 assists and 78 steals.
Dowling Catholic’s Caitlin Clark, a 5-foot-11 guard who will play for Iowa next season, was named Miss Iowa Basketball in receiving 31 of 36 votes.
Clark averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game and scored over 2,500 career points, as was named the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year twice.