WINFIELD — At times on Saturday, it felt like the Isabel Manning show had come to Winfield.
While the supporting cast showed up after the intermission, it wasn't enough to beat the ensemble of players in home white and red.
Despite a 32-point, 12-rebound double-double from Manning that included 17 of Van Buren County's 18 first-half points, Winfield-Mount Union made just enough plays down the stretch to pull out their fifth consecutive win to open the girls high school basketball season.
"We just don't have enough stuff in yet. (W-MU head girls basketball coach) Mitch (Wachs) has all his girls back from last season. I've got about seven or eight players that haven't been in these situations," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Matt Zeitler said. "I give our kids a lot of credit. They didn't come out with a lot of energy in the first half. They came out in the second half and played hard to the end.
"There are things we have to get in that we'll have in by the end of the season. Right now, we're not ready."
Manning, the early-season statewide scoring leader with 115 points, followed up a 37-point effort on Friday at Burlington-Notre Dame by hitting six of 15 shots from the field in the first half including both of Van Buren County's 3-point jumpers to open the second quarter. The Warrior senior added a hook shot from the baseline, a contested jumper in the lane and a post jumper to pull Van Buren County within 25-18 by halftime after trailing 18-5 after one quarter.
Despite almost single-handily keeping her team in the game, Manning was her own harshest critic.
"I was definitely off the first half. I know I wasn't working as hard on the back side as I should of getting rebounds," Manning said. "We weren't getting to our spots. That didn't get us off to a very good start."
Manning's seven field goal of the night opened the second half scoring, pulling Van Buren County within 25-20. Kalyn Tuttle and Zoe Best both scored from the field before seven more points from Manning rallied the Warriors within 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
"I think we picked up the intensity both offensively and defensively in the second half," Manning said. "We started switching it off and working with what they were doing. We also started spreading the ball around to make sure everyone was contributing."
While Manning had the first basket of the fourth quarter, putting back a shot after being blocked, the Warriors erased the remaining deficit with their senior leader not scoring a point. Ella Jirak had a pair of 3-pointers, including a shot that put Van Buren County ahead for the first time, before a lay-up by Shea Scott and a free throw by Tuttle tied the score at 44-44 with 2:37 left.
Manning put Van Buren County (2-2) on top for the final time, scoring on a lay-up with 2:16 to give the Warriors a 46-44 lead. After Melina Oepping answered on the other end with a tying basket, the Warriors turned the ball over twice on the next two possession leading to a go-ahead free throw by Farrah Nelson and a corner 3-pointer by Keely Malone that put Winfield-Mount Union (5-0) up 50-46.
Manning, who eclipsed 1,000 career points on Friday, kept Van Buren County alive with a lay-up to cap her 32-point night, pulling the Warriors within two inside the final minute. The Warriors would get the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead, but another turnover led to a breakaway lay-up by Jami Wilkerson putting the Wolves up 52-48.
"There are just things we aren't prepared for. We haven't had enough time together on the court," Zeitler said. "We weren't ready for what's coming next. These aren't like the other teams. I can't just them out on the court. We have to go over it. We'll go over those things in practice and go over the things that confuse them."
Nelson and Kyndal Townsley each scored 10 points to lead W-MU while Oepping and Malone each added eight for the balanced attack. Nausbaum hit a long jumper to bring Van Buren County within 52-50 with 15 seconds left before Wilkerson clinched the fifth straight win for the Wolves, finding Oepping in transition for a lay-up in the final seconds.
"To stay within four points of a team that's 5-0 with a player that has everyone hanging off her is pretty impressive," Zeitler said. "This is what we have right now. We almost had a win against a pretty good team. Right now, it's the little stuff we need to learn. This is a fun team that's going to be pretty good by the end of the season."