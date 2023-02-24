WATERLOO — Bowlers look down the alley at 10 pins routinely.
For the current members of the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team, those 10 pins will have some added significance over the next 365 days.
For the second straight year, Ottumwa finished second in the Class 3A Girls State Bowling team tournament coming within one game of bringing home the program's 11th state championship. Dubuque Senior, however, edged Ottumwa in the fifth and decisive game of the championship match winning 200-190 bringing home the school's first state team title since the winning the 2009 high school boys swimming title.
"It was a fun match. The positive we'll take out of this is that our girls never gave up. They gave it everything they had," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "To win any state championship, you have to be at your best. We had a great run. There's nothing we have to hang our heads about.
"This will probably serve as a little bit of motivation for the girls over the summer to get a little bit stronger and get a little bit better. Hopefully, we can make it back here next year."
Ottumwa spent nearly a week away from home after initially leaving for the Class 3A girls state individual tournament on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs had to wait out a day of snow and ice on Wednesday in northern Iowa that pushed the 3A girls state team tournament back a day while shortening the initial number of baker games from 15 to 10 to determine the seeding for the eight teams competing at Cadillac XBC.
"It brought us closer together," Techel said of the unexpected day off. "It didn't keep our fans from showing up here. They braved the weather just be up here to support. We still had one of the loudest cheering sections in the building."
Ottumwa finished the 10 baker games with a team score of 1,858, finishing second in seeding only behind Waterloo West. The Warriors opened with game of 216 and 243 on the way to scoring 1,007 in the first five games before finishing with a 10-baker score of 1,934 to earn the top seed.
As has been the case throughout the two years of the current state tournament format, however, being the top seed did little to ensure a state title. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, seeded eighth with a score of 1,609, took Waterloo West out 3-1 in the state quarterfinals opening the door for the Bulldogs to make their run at the championship.
"Bracket play is very exciting," Techel said. "I didn't sit down for about three hours."
The excitement for the Bulldogs began with a state championship rematch against Davenport Central, who beat Ottumwa 3-1 in last year's 3A final. Hannalee Songer, who found herself right in the center of the thrilling day as Ottumwa's anchor, was able to convert a four-pin spare in the final frame of the first game before delivering a winning strike lifting the Bulldogs to a 184-180 win against the Blue Devils.
Ottumwa was able to maintain a one-game lead over Davenport Central as the teams amazingly played consecutive even bakers. The Blue Devils left a pin standing in the 10th needing a spare to even the match in the second game before Songer clipped her own ankle on her approach in the final frame of the third game seeking to knock down one of two remaining pins standing to unlock a 200-200 tie.
"I think every bowler will tell you they've hit their ankle before, which is good because the ball is supposed to be close to your ankle on the follow-through," Techel said. "She whacked it pretty good during qualifying. I've never seen that before at this stage. I have seen girls fall into the gutter because they've stuck."
Songer would return for the fourth game against Davenport Central, rolling a strike in the fifth frame to help the Bulldogs put away a 198-189 win that clinched a 3-1 victory over the Blue Devils. Ottumwa kept on rolling into the championship match, sweeping third-seeded Davenport West coming back to win the opening game 183-176 as Songer rolled three straight strikes in the 10th frame before wins of 202-175 and 220-181 clinched the semifinal sweep for the Bulldogs.
"When we bowled Davenport West, that's who we were paired with to start with," Techel said. "I heard their coach talking to one of their parents. He said 'they've been to the state tournament 23 straight years. What do you expect?' That's a great compliment to have that respect throughout the state."
Ottumwa had to wait for Dubuque Senior to survive a five-game semifinal battle with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ending the Cinderella title hopes of the J-Hawks. The Rams carried that momentum over to a strong start against the Bulldogs in the title match winning 200-177 in the opening game before a pair of clutch strikes by Katelin Valentine in the second game helped OHS even the title match with a 172-170 win.
"I think it was an eye-opener to see how this format would play out and how we would prepare for the state meet," Valentine said. "We knew what we had to do. It was a lot of pressure, but we just had to take a breath and focus in."
Four splits in the third game kept the Bulldogs from taking the third game as Dubuque Senior moved within a game of the championship with a 161-124 win. Brooklyn Welch and Madi Greene, who joined the lineup for the first time in the fourth game of the state title match, set a much-different tone with back-to-back strikes as Ottumwa rolled to a 192-168 win setting up one game to decide a state title.
Dubuque Senior stuck early with three strikes in the first four frames, building a 20-pin lead midway through the championship game. Once again, Welch and Greene delivered huge strikes for the Bulldogs to ignite a rally that continued when Mackenzie Clubb was able to get a late pin to fall for Ottumwa's third straight strike, giving OHS a 12-pin lead with just two frames left.
"It just comes down to, if you mark in the ninth and the 10th, you win a state championship," Techel said.
Instead, Valentine left one pin standing on her second ball in the ninth, ultimately required at least a spare and a strike in the 10th by Songer to win the state title. After taking down nine pins with her first ball, Songer slightly slipped trying to secure the spare allowing Dubuque Senior to celebrate the championship win.
"We're disappointed right now. We had the chance to bring home No. 11, but that's okay," Techel said. "We've got everybody back next year. In the end, how can you be disappointed being second in the entire state?"
Olivia Moughler, who joined Greene in delivering several key strikes and spares for the Bulldogs in her state debut, echoed the feelings of her head coach.
"I feel good about what we accomplished this year," Moughler said. "Second place is not that bad."
