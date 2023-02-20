Girls bowling: Bulldogs journey to state

OTTUMWA — Last year, the Ottumwa bowling team looked up at fans waving to them from the Eisenhower bridge on their way to the state tournament.
On Sunday, the Bulldog girls took the high ground providing their own unique type of sendoff from the top of the Ottumwa High School steps. The Bulldogs shot off confetti cannons and blew airhorns before heading back down to the suburbans that would carry the OHS bowlers to state for the 23rd straight year.
"It's nice to get this opportunity. Bowling doesn't get as much recognition within the community of the school district as a lot of people think that it should, especially us as bowlers," Ottumwa junior Madi Greene said. "It's hard to keep a tradition alive like this. We don't keep our banners or our trophies at the high school, so you don't get to see it every day there, but when you come to bowling alley and you see the wall with all the banners and all the trophies over on another wall. It's pretty impressive for the all the work and effort that we've put in."
Ottumwa bowlers Mackenzie Clubb, Katelin Valentine and Hannalee Songer got things underway for the Bulldogs on Monday competing in the Class 3A state individual bowling tournament. Songer led the OHS trio with consistent games of 169, 193 and 195 to finish with a 557 three-game series placing 17th overall at Maple Lanes while Valentine edged Clubb by just two pins, finishing 24th with a three-game series score of 520 while Clubb posted a 518 score closing the day with games of 201 and 203.
"I think it'll get a lot of our nerves out. We're more concerned with winning the state team title," Valentine said. "I think there's a possibility it will make it easier to compete on Wednesday. It's a lot more fun to go out there and bowl with and against each other at state just like we do when we're bowling during league play here at home."
"I think it really helped us get used to the pressure of the state tournament," added Clubb, who has now qualified for both the state individual and team tournaments in each of her first two years as a varsity high school bowler.
The entire Ottumwa bowling team including Clubb, Songer, Valentine, Greene, Brooklyn Welch, Olivia Moughler and Megan Prado now turn their focus to the lanes at Cadillac XBC where the Bulldogs walked away just two weeks earlier with the inaugural Iowa Alliance conference team title. To bring home another championship trophy, the Bulldogs will have to battle through what could be as many as 30 baker games against seven of the best programs in the state to claim the program's 11th state championship.
Last year, Ottumwa was on the verge of bringing home the program's third consecutive team title and fifth in the past six years. After earning the top seed in bracket play, the Bulldogs advanced to the state championship match sweeping Waterloo West in the state quarterfinals before earning a decisive fifth-game win over Cedar Falls in the state semifinals.
After beating Davenport Central in the first game of the best-of-five state championship dual, 206-180, Ottumwa ran out of gas. The Blue Devils won the next three games 177-146, 197-185 and 191-166 to take the state team title from the Bulldogs bringing a physically and emotionally-draining day at state to a close.
"We weren't used to the format and just how much pressure we'd be under during all the baker games," Welch recalled. "We were exhausted when it was all over. I think, this year, we've got more experience with playing so many baker games in a row."
To that point, Ottumwa seemed to improve round by round last Monday at the Class 3A state qualifying tournament at Bowlerama Lanes. The Bulldogs went from shooting 891 in the first five baker games to 903 over the second five games and 905 in the closing five games bringing home a regional team title beating Southeast Polk by 187 pins.
"The last three baker games really did it for us," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "We averaged over 200 in those games. That separated us from the pack. We know we'll be in bracket play at state no matter what, so we may save some legs during the first 15 games and go from there.
"It's a one-day tournament coming up. Anything is possible. We're going up there to have some fun."
