Girls bowling: Bulldogs journey to state

Members of the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team fire off confetti cannons on Sunday at the top of the OHS steps before heading off to Waterloo to compete in the Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament. Mackenzie Clubb, Katelin Valentine and Hannalee Songer take part in the Class 3A girls state individual tournament on Monday at Maple Lanes. The Bulldogs will compete in the 3A girls state team tournament at Cadillac XBC on Wednesday.