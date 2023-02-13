DES MOINES — The tradition continues for the Ottumwa High School girls bowling program.
For the 23rd consecutive season, the Bulldogs will compete in the Iowa High School state bowling tournament. Ottumwa clinched their spot in this year's 3A state team tournament on Monday at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines, finishing first in the state qualifying meet with a score of 2,779 earned over 15 baker games.
Ottumwa opened the day shooting 891 during the opening five baker games before taking the lead with a combined score of 903 over the second set of bakers for a score of 1,794 after 10 baker games. Ottumwa finished with a combined score of 905 over the final five games to clinch a return trip to the state tournament, keeping alive a streak of qualifying for every IGHSAU-sanctioned state bowling tournament for the program.
"We're going to have fun," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "What's the worst we can do now? Finish eighth in the state? There are 24 teams that don't even make it to state. We're going up there to bowl well and have a good time."
In addition to the 3A state team tournament, three Bulldog bowlers will be competing next week in the individual state bowling tournament. Mackenzie Clubb, the Iowa Alliance conference individual champion, qualified for the 3A individual girls state bowling tournament along with Bulldog teammates Kateline Valentine and Hannalee Songer.
The Class 3A girls and boys individual state bowling tournaments will be held next Monday in Waterloo at Maple Lanes starting at 9 a.m. The Class 3A girls and boys state team bowling tournaments will be the following Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Cadillac XBC also starting at 9 a.m.
The Ottumwa High School boys bowling team heads to Des Moines on Tuesday to compete in their 3A state qualifying meet. Action at Bowlerama Lanes gets underway at 10 a.m.
