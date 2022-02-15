OTTUMWA – New format. New year.
Same results.
The Ottumwa High School girls bowling team will be joining the boys in competing at next week's Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament, qualifying for state for the 22nd consecutive year. It wasn't easy under the new 15-baker game format as the Bulldog girls joined the boys in earning their ticket to state with a runner-up finish at the state qualifying meet.
Ottumwa finished the Class 3A regional girls tournament with a 15-game baker total of 2,631, beating out Cedar Rapids Kennedy for the final spot at state by 64 pins. Des Moines Lincoln rallied past the Bulldogs to finish with a team total of 2,697, winning the regional team title to join the Bulldogs as CIML Metro conference representatives that will compete at Cadillac XBC next Wednesday in the Class 3A girls state team tournament.
"We battled all day to stay where we were, but we had an awful baker game," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said, referring to a 124 rolled in the 12th game that allowed Lincoln to overtake the Bulldogs for first place while pulling Kennedy within 38 pins of the second and final state berth. "It would have been nice to win, but we still qualified. That's the most important thing."
Three Ottumwa bowlers will also compete in the Class 3A girls state individual tournament at Maple Lanes in Waterloo on Monday. Makenzie Fischer finished with a three-game series of 599 to place third at the regional tournament, clinching one of the eight individual tickets to the state individual tournament with a 212 closing game on Tuesday at Bowlerama.
Brooklyn Welch will also compete in the 3A girls state individual tournament after finishing fourth for the Bulldogs in the individual regional tournament with a three-game series total of 581, rolling a 211 in the third and final game of the day. Mackenzie Clubb, making her state tournament debut for the Bulldogs, finished sixth at the regional tournament to qualify for the individual state tournament with a three-game series total of 578.
"I'm getting closer to the end of my coaching career, so every state appearance is special," Techel said. "I know we're saving our best for last."
Like the Ottumwa girls, the Ottumwa boys ultimately qualified for state by less than 100 pins one day earlier at the 2A substate tournament held at Game Day Lanes. The team score of 2,913 proved to be 62 pins better than Waverly-Shell Rock, pulling away with three 200-plus baker games in the ninth, 10th and 12th games before closing out the day with a 236 score in the 15th game.
Three more area individuals qualified for state bowling tournament play next week. In Class 2A, Fairfield freshman Karen Ehret qualified for the girls individual state tournament that will be held next Wednesday after finishing third at the regional tournament in Pleasant Hill with a three-game series total of 594.
The Class 1A state individual tournament will see two area bowlers competing at Maple Lanes on Tuesday. In the 1A boys state tournament, Sigourney-Keota sophomore Brock Alderson will compete after posting the top individual score at the substate tournament in Muscatine with a three-game series total of 712, closing with a 257 in the third and final game at the Rose Bowl, while Davis County junior Hope Brammer qualified for the 1A girls state individual tournament after finishing seventh in the regional tournament with a three-game series total of 557 using an opening 230 game to ultimately boost Brammer to state.