WATERLOO — The Ottumwa High School girls bowling team will have to wait an extra 24 hours to go after their 11th state championship.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union made the announcement on Tuesday that the final day of the state bowling tournament would be postponed due to the current weather situation facing northern Iowa. Both a winter weather advisory and ice storm warning are in effect in Waterloo from Wednesday at 9 a.m. until Thursday at 6 p.m. with a quarter-of-an-inch of ice expected to accumulate for the U.S. 20 corridor east of Interstate 35, making travel hazardous around the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.
Ottumwa will compete in the Class 3A girls state team tournament at Cadillac XBC, which is now scheduled to begin on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. The Class 2A state individual tournament, featuring Oskaloosa sophomore Trey Van Wyk, is also scheduled to be held on Thursday at Maple Lanes at 9 a.m.
Three area bowlers took part in the Class 1A state individual bowling tournament on Tuesday. Sigourney-Keota sophomore Jayden Montgomery finished in a tie with Durant junior Brooklyn Schlapkohl for 18th place in the girls 1A tournament as both bowlers finished with three-game series scores of 533, finishing 67 pins out of advancing into the state quarterfinals.
Landyn Greiner, like Montgomery making his state tournament debut for S-K, finished 19th in the 1A state boys individual tournament with a three-game series score of 590 including a 206 closing game. Fairfield sophomore Ethan Cass, making his state tournament debut for the Trojans, placed 31st overall with games of 152, 154 and 176 for a three-game series score of 482.
