OTTUMWA – The one draw back to running a cross-country race at night?
For Lina Newland, it was a matter of adjusting to much different routine. The Ottumwa senior found out one of the major drawbacks to having to wait over three hours beyond the normal start time of a race in last Saturday's unique season-opening Johnston Twilight meet.
"I actually ate right before the race," Newland said. "That was the problem. I started having stomach problems during the race."
Newland, the second-fastest returning runner for the Bulldog girls cross-country team, didn't even help contribute to the scoring in Saturday's season opener at Johnston coming home after six younger teammates had already crossed the finish line posting a season-opening time of 26:42.7. Back at a normal starting time, and back on the familiar home course, Newland bounced back finishing 14th in her final run at the Wildwood Park Cross-Country meet, improving her Johnston time by over four minutes by posting 22:22 on Thursday afternoon.
"It was nice to run a meet at a normal time because we ran the last meet so late," Newland said. "I'm so used to running right after school, getting ready to run at around 3 p.m. To start a race almost five hours later, it's hard to get used to. It's hard to know exactly when to eat, when to prepare for the race. Everything was just a little bit off on Saturday.
"I really wanted to redeem myself in this race. I did not feel like I did a good job at all on Saturday. I wanted to come here and do a pretty good job."
The Ottumwa girls also moved up the leaderboard as a team on Thursday, placing third overall with 69 points led by a sixth-place run of 21:43 from sophomore Jasmine Luedtke. The Bulldogs finished just 12 points behind Washington in the race for the Wildwood girls team title.
"That young pack of runners moved up quite a bit from where they ran at Johnston," Ottumwa head girls cross-country coach Kristin Mitchell said. "I think the girls were excited to run here in front of the home crowd, which led to a faster pace. We also had perfect weather. I don't know if we've ever had a Wildwood race that wasn't hot and humid. It was a great night all around."
Washington and Pekin ultimately battled it out for the girls team title. The Demons also used a pack mentality to edge out the Panthers by a single point (57-58) despite a runner-up finish in the race by Laura Steigleder (20:58) and a third-place run by Lauren Derscheid (21:17) for the third-ranked (1A) Panthers.
"Every team has one or two good runners out there," Pekin head girls cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. "I knew we'd get good runs from our top two runners. The positive aspects of this week is that we've had some better-than-expected times from our next three runners. We'll continue to get better and we'll get healthier as the season goes along."
Ultimately, Rylee Dunkin played a huge part in lifting Washington past Pekin in the team championship race. The Twin Cedars junior jumped out in front in the girls race, beating Steigleder and Derscheid crossing the finish line in 20:28 for her second win of the week after topping the Panther runners on Monday at the Albia Invitational.
"That's what I like about this meet. I like getting a chance to compete against these bigger schools," Dunkin said. "It makes a difference to run against these schools that have more athletes. Running against the Pekin runners is also important. Those will be some of the same runners I'm going to compete against when it comes time to run in the state meet."
The Fairfield girls settled for fourth place, finishing just three points behind Ottumwa. Carley Seeley led the Trojans in their long-awaited season debut, crossing the finish line in fourth place in 21:40 edging Luedtke and Twin Cedars' Cheyanne Bruns by three seconds.
"I was very anxious to get out," Seeley said. "You always have those first-race jitters, but when you have your team and your coaches behind you, all those jitters go away about 400 meters after that gun goes off."
Kelsey Pacha joined Seeley in producing a top-10 finish for the Fairfield girls in the season opener at Wildwood. While Seeley was anxious to get back to racing, Pacha built off a successful summer earning All-American status competing around the country in the heptathlon by placing ninth in Ottumwa in 21:52.
"Even though cross-country is way different from track, it definitely keeps me in shape," Pacha said. "The mindset is kind of the same. I know that track is my thing, but this keeps me going throughout the fall.
"It was a great experience this summer to see how far I've gotten and see how I stack up against other athletes and national champions. My goal was to do my best. My goal is complete. Now, my goal is to contend in cross-country for the conference title. Hopefully, we'll continue to build of this and get stronger from here."
Faith Neeley edged out Van Buren County teammate Payton Poling for the final spot in the top 10 of the girls race at Wildwood, crossing the finish line in 10th-place overall in 22:11, five seconds ahead of Poling. Kaitlynn Glenn led the EBF girls, finishing 41st in 25:03 edging Washington's Ada Kendall by less than a second and Rocket teammate Abby Jager by seven seconds on Thursday.
The Cardinal girls edged Mediapolis by eight points for sixth place, scoring 184 points. Lauren Sloan finished 34th for the Comets, crossing the finish line in 24:13, while Araceli Tapitillo brought home Cardinal's second-fastest time edging out Fairfield's Paige Bisgard for 37th in the girls race as both area runners posted times of 24:41.
Reanah Utterback placed 48th for the Sigourney girls, crossing the finish line in 25:29.