MARSHALLTOWN — Just over two years ago, Madelynn Hornback had never even picked up a golf club.
Less than two months ago, Myah Twohill was struggling mentally to do anything right with the clubs in her hands.
What might have seemed impossible not that long ago became reality over the past few weeks for Hornback and Twohill. Just over two years ago after first taking up the sport, Hornback found herself in contention for a state golf championship on Friday bringing home the silver medal from the 1A girls state golf tournament while leading the Sigourney Savages to a seventh-place finish in their second consecutive state tournament appearance.
As for Twohill, who earned something of a pleasant surprise berth in the 3A girls state golf tournament, the Fairfield junior finished in a tie for 54th at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel. Twohill finished with rounds of 111 on Thursday and 110 on Friday, tying Humboldt junior Noelle Hamand and Solon sophomore Peyton Pentico at 77-over-par on a course that made headlines more for its borderline unfair degrees of difficulty than for the players and teams that emerged at the top of the leaderboard.
Twohill, however, was more than happy to play 36 holes with the best in the state. It was an accomplishment that resulted in tears of joy for a player that severely struggled with her game earlier this season.
"We had to tweak her swing so many times. It was a struggle of a year for Myah for so many different reasons," Fairfield head girls golf coach Joe Kruzich said. "It finally started to click for her in the final couple weeks of the season. She made some big putts and hit some great shots. I couldn't be happier that she got to end her junior season playing int the state tournament."
"My confidence got so much better, especially at the (Southeast) conference tournament. It was like I flipped a switch and everything changed for me," Twohill added. "I just had a really great time. It was just great to be out there."
Twohill will be back next spring not only seeking a return to the 3A girls state golf tournament, but will be looking to bring her entire team with her. Fairfield finished fourth in the regional tournament with a round of 394, finishing just seven shots behind Lisbon for the second and final berth to state as a team at Edmundson Golf Course two weeks earlier.
"We knew it was going to be great competition to make it to the state tournament just looking at the scores going into the regional tournament," Kruzich said. "The great thing for us that all these girls, including Myah, are juniors. The goal next season is to get all six of them up to state as seniors.
"I'm so proud of my team. We did such a good job this year and we have next season with everyone back," Twohill added. "To be this good as juniors, next season is going to be a really good one."
Sigourney had a somewhat similar story heading into this season, returning most of their state-qualifying team from a season ago. Hornback, Claire Svenby, Reagan Talbert and Maizy Cowman all contributed to the scoring over the two days of this season's 1A state tournament in Marshalltown, which saw the Savages improve from 10th place last season to seventh this year with rounds of 400 on Thursday and 396 on Friday, producing a 796 total (+228) that was 31 shots better than the two-round total produced last spring at the Ames Country Club.
"This is probably the best tournament I've played in over the last two years," said Talbert after finishing with a two-round total of 207, improving her state total from a season ago by 23 shots, while finishing 24 spots up the leaderboard in a tie for 44th place. "I tried to have fun and not stress about it. I'm here. I made it back to state. I want to continue to get better, but if I get nervous about it, it won't be good."
Claire Svenby improved by 12 shots from last year's state tournament, finishing with rounds of 103 and 113 for a 216 total, finishing 57th improving on last year's state tournament finish by 10 spots. Maizy Cowman posted rounds of 97 and 113, finishing with a 210 total making an eight-stroke and seven-spot improvement by finishing in a tie for 50th place.
Hornback, meanwhile, found herself in new territory after posting an opening-round 81 on Thursday leaving the Sigourney senior just seven shots behind Lynnville-Sully junior Greenlee Smock on the individual leaderboard. While winning the state championship would have been a dream, Hornback accomplished her goal of shooting two rounds under 85 at state with an 82 on Friday finishing second alone with a 163 total, nine strokes behind Smock by three shots ahead of New London sophomore Taylor Phillips and Grundy Center junior Abbie Lindeman for second place at state.
"I still don't feel like I could have played as well as I could have on Thursday. My goal going into the final round was to simply play better," Hornback said. "I didn't really think about where I might finish. I just wanted to improve. I really focused on my game.
"I just treated it like a home meet. There were some nerves, especially on the big shots, but I tried to keep a level head. I didn't think too much about where I was at."
The state runner-up finish will be something for Hornback to build on as she continues golfing next season at Mount Mercy University. It's a remarkable story for Hornback, who just started playing golf during the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 caused schools and several activities to be halted.
"I just started going out during quarantine as something to do with my boyfriend and I just fell in love with it," Hornback said. "I decided to focus on golf during the summer and end my softball career, which was a huge decision, but the best one I've ever made. I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't be where I'm at if I hadn't decided to start playing golf."