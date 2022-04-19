OTTUMWA – So far in the CIML Metro conference, the best girls golf team resides in Ottumwa.
In fact, Ottumwa might be the home to the best two Metro teams this season. The Bulldogs posted a third conference dual win on Tuesday, winning in their first competition on a home course by posting a 235 team score beating Des Moines Roosevelt by 44 strokes.
Roosevelt wasn't just beaten by Ottumwa's varsity. The Ottumwa junior varsity posted a 277 at the Ottumwa Country Club, two shots better than the 279 scored by the Roughriders marking the second straight conference meet in which Ottumwa's JV has posted a lower score than a Metro rival's varsity squad.
"Roosevelt has historically been the top team we've had to go through to win the conference title," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "These duals are very important to us. We're 3-0 against the Metro so far this year. We've got another big one next Tuesday against Des Moines Lincoln."
Makenzie Fischer again led the Ottumwa girls, rolling a 54 in the team's home opener. For the second straight conference dual, Fischer's closest challenger for medalist honors was teammate Sadie Cook who matched Fischer shot for shot for seven holes on the way to finishing a score of 57, earning runner-up honors.
"I expect to see Makenzie leading us. She's a senior with a lot of experience," Morgan said. "For Sadie, stepping right in during her first year playing golf, she's becoming one of our best players."
Ottumwa had the four lowest individual scores during the round. Reece Bradford, who posted the best score on the opening hole of the dual, matched teammate Sydney Pickrell with a round of 62.
"We've been able to count Sydney's score in each event she's played in," Morgan said. "For Reece, this is her first season stepping up and we've been able to use her score to count for a win. All the girls are stepping up."
Madison Novak led the Ottumwa junior varsity team with a round of 65, matching Des Moines Roosevelt junior Emersen Peck who led the Roughriders (1-3, 1-1 CIML Metro) in the conference dual. Bulldog teammates Olivia Tippie and Makayla Brown matched Roosevelt senior Avery Maxwell with a 66 for the sixth-best overall individual round while OHS junior Olivia Coram's round of 67 for the Bulldog junior varsity proved to be a top-10 score among the 17 golfers that competed in the dual.
Ottumwa (5-14, 3-0 CIML Metro) continues a busy week with back-to-back days competing in 18-hole tournaments in southern Iowa. Before heading over to The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun on Friday morning, the Bulldogs will compete in the Oskaloosa Invitational at Edmundson Golf Course on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
At Ottumwa Country Club
Par 35
Team scoring — Ottumwa 235, Ottumwa JV 277, Des Moines Roosevelt 279.
Medalist — Makenzie Fischer (O) 54.
Runner-up — Sadie Cook (O) 57.
Ottumwa individuals — Fischer 54, Cook 57, Sydney Pickrell 62, Reece Bradford 62, Olivia Tippie 66, Makayla Brown 66.
Roosevelt individuals — Emersen Peck 65, Avery Maxwell 66, Shreeya Yaralagadda 72, Abby Henry 76.
Ottumwa JV individuals — Madison Novak 65, Olivia Coram 67, Allie Potter 71, Peyton Harness 74, Lilly Mitchell 76, Bailey Wuebker 76.