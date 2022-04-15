DES MOINES – Makenzie Fischer put her improved short game to good use on Thursday, chipping in for a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole at the Grand View Golf Club.
That chip in would prove to be even bigger than just a lone birdie on the scorecard. Fischer was able to get into and win a card-off for medalist honors over Des Moines East teammates Rylee Roberts and Tessa Rounds as the Ottumwa senior finished the day with a round of 52, leading the Ottumwa High School girls golf team to a pair of CIML Metro conference dual wins.
"The sun was out, but it was super windy," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "The girls battled. I'm proud of all the girls for going out there and battling as well as the could considering the conditions.
"We want to win these meets to win the conference dual title and the conference tournament title. There are two trophies we really want to bring home each year. We've got a tradition of that. Hopefully, we can keep that going."
Ottumwa produce the top two team scores in the triangular with Fischer's 52 pacing the Bulldogs to a team score of 229. The Ottumwa junior varsity, led by a round of 58 by freshman Peyton Callas, posted a 248 edging Des Moines East by two strokes.
"I'm super-proud of them. They would have won the meet as well," Morgan said of Ottumwa's junior varsity golfers.
Des Moines East posted a 250 team score on their home course, earning a CIML Metro split. Des Moines Hoover finished third in the triangular with a team score of 301.
"Everybody is fighting for their spot at every meet," Morgan said. "When you have a team without much experience, it helps to have teammates every day that are pushing you to get better."
It was a balanced attack that paced the Ottumwa golfers on Thursday as all 12 Bulldogs golfers finished within 15 shots of each other. Sadie Cook, who debuted on Tuesday at the Centerville Redette Invitational producing the low score of the day among the six new Ottumwa golfers that competed at the Appanoose Country Club, produced the second-lowest overall score among the Bulldog golfers on Thursday with a nine-hole round of 56.
Sydney Pickrell and Reece Bradford each produced rounds of 60 for the Ottumwa golfers on Thursday. Olivia Tippie finished with the fourth-best varsity score, rolling in a 61 for the Bulldogs, while Makayla Brown finished fifth among the OHS varsity golfers with a round of 63.
Lilly Mitchell rounded out the day for the Ottumwa varsity golfers with a round of 67. Olivia Coram added a 64 competing for the Bulldog junior varsity while Madison Novak, Payton Harness and Allie Potter posted rounds of 66.
"This week really didn't separate anybody out," Morgan said. "Makenzie has the most experience and that's kind of showing itself. It's going to be a battle the rest of the year for the girls to make it into those varsity spots.
"The girls played right where they're at right now. We talked on the drive home about some of the things they struggled with. We're going to get back to work on those things in practice."
Ottumwa (2-1, 2-0 CIML Metro) hosts Des Moines Roosevelt in a conference dual at the Ottumwa Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. Action gets underway at 3:30 p.m.