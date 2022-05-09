GRIMES — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team battled some of the best teams in the state on Monday, posting a 532 at Beaver Creek Golf Course finishing 11th at the Waukee Invitational.
Sydney Pickrell led another balanced attack for the Bulldogs, finishing 58th overall in the tournament with a round of 130. Sadie Cook, Olivia Tippie and Makayla Brown each finished with rounds of 134, finishing in a tie for 61st place.
West Des Moines Valley won the team title, beating Marshalltown by 19 shots with a round of 337. Amber Hanson led the Bobcats, earning meet medalist honors with a round of 75.
Ottumwa will welcome Class 4A state favorite Pleasant Valley as part of the rescheduled Cory Nykle Invitational on Tuesday at the Ottumwa Country Club. Indianola, Keokuk, Des Moines Lincoln and Oskaloosa will also be a part of the field teeing off at noon.