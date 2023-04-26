AMES — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team returned to the course on Monday, kicking off another busy week with the first of three 18-hole tournaments.
The Bulldogs, competing on a challenging course, finished 13th in the Turk Bowman Invitational. Ottumwa posted a score of 470 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course.
"It's a long course with trouble on almost every hole," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Even though we had the weekend off, this was still our third 18-hole tournament in five days going back to last week."
Lilly Mitchell led Ottumwa with a score of 115, edging Bulldog teammates Reese Bradford and Olivia Tippie by two strokes. Makayla Brown posted a score of 121 for Ottumwa while Madison Novak brought in a round of 126. Sadie Cook rounded out the tournament with score of 134 for OHS.
"We need to get off the course to fine tune some things around the greens," Morgan said.
The Ottumwa girls golf team will be back on the course on Thursday to compete at the Linda Bloom Invitational in Marshalltown. Action at the American Legion Golf Course tees off at 10 a.m.
