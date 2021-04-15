DES MOINES – The Ottumwa High School girls golf team began their quest for a second straight sweep of the CIML Metro conference titles in resounding fashion on Thursday.
The Bulldogs posted the top six individual scores at Waveland Golf Course, securing the first dual win of the season beating out Des Moines Roosevelt by 50 shots. All six OHS varsity players posted better scores than Emerson Peck, the top Roosevelt golfer in the competition, leading the Bulldogs to a nine-hole team score of 242 against the Roughriders.
"On a cool night, the girls battled to post decent scores at that course," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "It's always good to win a conference dual. We will continue to work to improve throughout the season, but this was great to see the girls be rewarded for their hard work so far."
Emma Weilbrenner became the first Ottumwa golfer this season to earn medalist honors as the lone golfer to crack 60 on the front nine at Waveland. Ava Green was close behind Weilbrenner for the top scoring honors in the round, but was edged by two shots on the fourth and eighth holes by her OHS senior teammate in the race for meet medalist.
Ella Palen was just three shots shy of Weilbrenner, bringing home a 61 for Ottumwa in the conference-opening dual win. Makenzie Fisher posted a 63, Zoey Jones added a 67 and Lilly Mitchell rounded out the winning day for the Bulldogs with a 68.
Graecie Wuebker led the Ottumwa junior varsity, posting the overall fifth-best individual score of the round with a 64. Sydney Pickrell added a 77, tying for the 12th-best score with Roosevelt's Karly Sorenson, while Cameron Younker posted a round of 80 for the Bulldog JV matching the scores of Roosevelt varsity golfers Avery Maxwell and Jillian Hall.
Ottumwa (1-0) returns to the course hosting Washington at Fox Run on Monday before welcoming Des Moines North and East to Cedar Creek on Tuesday for a Metro dual. Both home meets for the Bulldogs will tee off at 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
At Waveland Golf Course
Des Moines
Par 36
Team scoring — Ottumwa 242, Des Moines Roosevelt 292.
Medalist — Emma Weilbrenner (O) 58.
Runner-up — Ava Green (O) 60.
Ottumwa individuals — Weilbrenner 58, Green 60, Ella Palen 61, Makenzie Fischer 63, Zoey Jones 67, Lilly Mitchell 68.
Roosevelt individuals — Emerson Peck 70, Katrin Klassen 72, Julia Christenson 73, Karly Sorenson 77, Avery Maxwell 80, Jillian Hall 80.
Ottumwa JV individuals — Gracie Wuebker 64, Sydney Pickrell 77, Cameron Younker 80.