WEST DES MOINES — Early on Wednesday, the Ottumwa girls golf team was holding its own with some of the best teams in the state.
Sydney Pickrell and Makenzie Fischer both broke 50 on the front side of the Willow Creek Golf Course, keeping both Bulldog linksters in the hunt for state tournament berths at the Class 4A, Region 2 tournament. Both Pickrell and Fischer would save their best for last, breaking 100 in an 18-hole tournament for the first time in their careers.
Despite the career-low rounds by the senior teammates, the Bulldogs failed to extend their season by securing a state tournament berth. Ottumwa posted a season-ending round of 432, finishing eighth in the regional tournament.
"It was going to be a real stretch for us to make it to the state tournament," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "We talked about winning our groups. We beat Lincoln and Hoover. We were really close with Norwalk. The girls played well. We practiced up there on Monday, learned from that course and it showed."
Pickrell edged Fischer by a stroke for Ottumwa's lowest individual score, finishing 22nd overall with a career-best round of 97. Fischer finished in 25th place with a round of 98.
"Sydney turned in a great score. Makenzie finished a great career as an OHS athlete with a great round of golf," Morgan said of his two senior golfers. "Sydney just came out last year. It's a little more difficult coming in from Cardinal. Her strides from last year, not playing a varsity meet, to this year using her score every meet is incredible.
"Makenzie has been out most consistent golfer the last two years. She doesn't say a lot, but she'll do everything right and do everything we ask of her."
Makayla Brown rounded out her freshman season on the course for the Bulldogs, posting a round of 118, edging Reese Bradford by a shot for the third-lowest score on the team. Sadie Cook added a round of 127 for Ottumwa while Olivia Coram rolled in a 129 to close out her junior season.
"Makayla being a freshmen, Sadie and Reece being sophomores and a few more underclassmen that have a chance to step up gives us a chance to be a little more competitive as a team," Morgan said. "We've got a chance to be a little bit better."
West Des Moines Valley dominated the regional tournament on their home course, posting the four lowest rounds to finish with a team score of 306. Southeast Polk earned the second spot in the Class 4A girls state golf tournament with a team score of 351, led by a sixth-place finish by Olivia Prunty and a seventh-place showing from Rylin Davidson.