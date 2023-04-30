MOUNT PLEASANT — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team showed consistency to close out a busy week, posting a round of 425 on Friday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational just 24 hours after firing a 426 in Marshalltown at the Linda Bloom Invitational.
The Bulldogs finished third overall at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club, 32 shots behind Keokuk and Clear Creek-Amana who finished in a tie for first place. Keokuk won the team title thanks to their sixth individual score tiebreaker.
Makayla Brown led Ottumwa for the second time in as many days, following up the best individual score of the season for the Bulldogs with a round of 95 at Marshalltown with a score of 101 on Friday at Mount Pleasant. Sadie Cook added a round of 106 for OHS, edging teammate Olivia Tippie by a single stroke.
"The girls, once again, played really well," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Makayla led us again. It was a plus having Sadie back in the line-up. We also had golfers that have continued to step up for us."
Among those Ottumwa golfers stepping up including Payton Callas, who posted a season-best round of 111. Reese Bradford added a 115 for the Bulldogs while Lilly Mitchell rounded out the scoring in the tournament for OHS with a 122.
Brooklyn Lee of Clear Creek-Amana earned meet medalist honors at Mount Pleasant with a round of 88. Heidi Rose led Keokuk to the tournament team title with a round of 96, finishing as the individual runner-up.
"We're just trying to get rounded into form to set up for the stretch run," Morgan said.
Ottumwa continues the stretch run this week with an Iowa Alliance south division road dual at Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday after competing at Sigourney on Monday. The Bulldogs also host the 39th annual Corky Nydle Invitational on Thursday at noon on the Fox Run Golf Course at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club.
