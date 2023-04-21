MORAVIA — The Ottumwa High School girls golf got back to the grind of the regular season on Thursday, competing in the first of two straight 18-hole tournaments at the Oskaloosa Invitational.
Windy, cold conditions greeted the Bulldogs in their first meet in seven days. The result was a round of 456, the highest score of the season for the OHS girls since a 456 scored in the season-opening Iowa Alliance south division tournament played in cold conditions last month at the Bright Grandview Golf Course in Des Moines.
Olivia Tippie led Ottumwa on Thursday at Edmundson, posting an 18-hole score of 109 finishing in 30th place overall. Makayla Brown posted a round of 113, matching Tippie with a team-low 55 on the front nine, while Sadie Cook brought home a score of 116 for the Bulldogs edging OHS teammates Lilly Mitchell and Reese Bradford by two strokes.
The Ottumwa junior varsity added a score of 479. Laney Short produced Ottumwa's best all-around individual score, finishing with a 106 for the Bulldogs.
Perennial Southeast Conference power and 3A state tournament contender Washington dominated the field at Oskaloosa, posting a team score of 347 beating Winterset by 49 shots. Makenna Conrad won medalist honors for the Demons, posting a 76 on a tough day for scoring distancing herself from the rest of the field by 11 shots avoiding major danger with 12 pars with six on each side posting matching sides of 38.
Centerville finished fifth in the Oskaloosa Invitational, scoring a 415 edging South Central Conference rival Albia by six strokes. Gracie Moorman led the Redettes with a round of 92, finishing sixth overall in the tournament, while Emma Bradley finished eighth after posting a score of 93.
"We're not where we are at the very second where we want to be scoring-wise," Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. "We've got a lot of things we can work on and improve at. The good thing is that we've got girls willing to do that and get better."
Ottumwa, Centerville and Albia were right back on the course on Friday, competing in a second straight 18-hole tournament at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathburn as part of the Moravia Invitational. The Bulldogs will compete in three more 18-hole tournaments next week at the Turk Bowman Invitational in Ames next Monday, the Linda Bloom Invitational in Marshalltown next Thursday and the Mount Pleasant Invitational next Friday.
