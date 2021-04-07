OTTUMWA — Following a one-year hiatus from high school competition on the links, the Ottumwa girls' golf team returns to action for the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs as the reining CIML Metro conference champions in both duals and tournament competition in 2019. Ottumwa was unable to defend those titles in 2020 due to the cancelation of all high school spring sports caused by the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Things should be interesting following a two-year break," noted Ottumwa head girls' golf coach Ryan Morgan. "It will be a learning experience. We played our best golf at the conference and regional competition two years ago."
Morgan enters his fifth year as the head coach for the Ottumwa girls' golf team. The Bulldogs feature two returners off the conference championship team in senior Ava Green, who Morgan identifies as the team leader, and McKenzie Fisher.
Ottumwa will feature six golfers that are new to the golf team this season.
"We should be able to compete for the conference championships again, along with (Des Moiens) Roosevelt," noted Morgan. "We are very lucky to have two good courses to practice on in Ottumwa as we have Fox Run and Cedar Creek."
Ottumwa opens the season Monday at the Jaguar Invitational hosted by Ankeny Centennial at Briarwood. The Bulldogs are set to host the conference tournament this season at Fox Run in Ottumwa on Thursday, May 20.