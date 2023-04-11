Girls golf: Bulldogs make strides at Jaguar Invite

ANKENY — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team returned to the course on Monday, making a 19-shot improvement as a team from a season-opening 456 at the Iowa Alliance south division tournament 13 days earlier.
Playing in much more spring-like conditions, the Bulldogs posted a score of 437 at the Briarwood Club of Ankeny finishing eighth at the Ankeny Centennial Jaguar Invitational. Gilbert dominated the tournament, winning the team title by 50 strokes over Centennial with a score of 312 with Eden Lohrbach (72) and Macy Underwood (76) posting the top two individual scores.
Lilly Mitchell made an eight-stroke improvement from the Iowa Alliance opener, posting a round of 102 on Monday to once again lead the Bulldog golf team. Sadie Cook posted the second-lowest score for Ottumwa for the second straight, making a three-stroke improvement by posting a score of 109 while Makayla Brown took nine shots off her season-opening score, finishing Monday's round in Ankeny with a score of 110.
Olivia Tippie posted a score of 116, making a two-shot improvement from her score at the Iowa Alliance tournament. Madison Novak finished with a score of 135 on Monday while Ali Potter rounded out the day for the Bulldog golfers with a round of 143.
