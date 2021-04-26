AMES — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team kicked off a busy week with the first of three 18-hole tournaments on Monday.
The Bulldogs finished ninth at the Turk Bowman Invitational at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, posting a 492 in the team's third 18-hole tournament of the season. Marshalltown came away as the tournament champion with a team score of 378, beating out Ames by 21 strokes.
Zoey Jones finished 26th in the tournament, leading Ottumwa with an individual round of 114, just one shot higher than Thursday's 18-hole competition at Oskaloosa. Makenzie Fischer posted a round of 116 for the Bulldogs, the second-best score for Ottumwa, placing 29th overall.
Ottumwa will be back on the course at the Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown, competing at the Linda Bloom Invitational. Action tees off at 10 a.m.