MOUNT PLEASANT — For most of the Ottumwa High School girls golf team, it was an unprecedented week of golf.
The Bulldogs got plenty of experience on the course playing three times in 18-hole tournaments over the past five days. Playing in the best conditions yet this season, Ottumwa posted their best 18-hole score of the season with a final total of 454 at the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
"It wasn't windy. It was another perfect day of weather. It was good to see the girls get rewarded. Most of these girls haven't played 54 holes of golf, ever," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said.
Zoey Jones posted her best round yet for the Bulldogs, finishing the Mount Pleasant Invite with an 18-hole score of 109. Makenzie Fischer also lowered her previous best 18-hole mark, sharing second place with Emma Weilbrenner as the OHS teammates both posted rounds of 113 at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club on Friday.
Jones and Fischer both collected pars on the eighth hole on the way to leading the Ottumwa High School girls golf team on Thursday in the second of three 18-hole tournaments this week. Jones led the Bulldogs with an individual round of 117 as Ottumwa finished 13th at the Linda Bloom Invitational on Thursday, posting a team score of 490 at the Elmwood Country Club, improving by two strokes from Monday's Turk Bowman Invitational at Ames.
Jones finished 46th in the tournament. Fischer finished 49th with a score of 119.
Graecia Wuebker also posted a personal-best score for the Bulldogs with a round of 125. Weilbrenner finished with a 129, rounding out the team scoring for Ottumwa.
Ava Green posted a 131 at the Linda Bloom Invite. Lilly Mitchell added an 18-hole round of 145.
"It was a beautiful day on a brand new course for all of our players," Morgan said of Thursday. "We just need to continue to work to improve our game around the greens. If the girls continue working to improve that area, the results will come."
Friday's round at Mount Pleasant rounds of 119 by Wuebker and Green. Mitchell lowered her score from Thursday at Marshalltown by three strokes, finishing with a 142 at Mount Pleasant.
Iowa City Liberty won the Mount Pleasant Tournament team title, led by the top two individual rounds of the tournament. Ottumwa will host their next 18-hole tournament next week as the Bulldogs welcome Des Moines East, Indianola, Keokuk, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Oskaloosa, Sigourney-Keota and Pleasant Valley to Fox Run Golf Course on Thursday, May 6, at noon.