CENTERVILLE — With both a team and individual championship very much hanging in the balance, Viola Welsh got a huge break on Tuesday.
Sending her second shot up the course along the tree line on the right side of the fairway, Welsh's shot hit a branch and curved to the left away from the trees. The Fairfield senior, however, didn't realize what a great break she got as she walked along the tree line looking for her ball.
"I thought it might be in a bad spot," Welsh said. "I definitely thought it was way off in the trees. When I saw where it landed, I realized it was fine. I guess I got a pretty big break when you look back at it."
Welsh not only avoided the trees, but made enough shots down the stretch to edge Knoxville junior Faith Roozeboom for medalist honors at the Centerville Redette Invitational. Welsh ultimately made it on to the green in three shots, as did Roozeboom, before both players three-putted the final hole leaving Welsh's 85 alone as the top individual score with Roozenboom settling for an 86.
"I knew it was going to be competitive between those two," Fairfield head girls golf coach Joe Kruzich said. "It was a really fun front nine to watch."
Not only did Welsh catch a break by avoiding the trees with her second shot, but the Trojans as a team may have caught a huge break. Had the second shot ended up in the trees, it might have required more than one extra shot for Welsh to get the ball up near the green on the final hole.
As it turned out, Fairfield needed almost every shot from every player to bring home the team championship. The Trojans posted a team score of 398, edging Centerville by four strokes as both teams made the turn with matching front-nine scores of 198 before back-nine scores of 49 by Katie Pettit and 50 by Maggie Rayburn helped Fairfield bring home the first-place trophy.
"I was just really impressed overall from our team with our course management," Kruzich said. "It was windy. The ground is really hard out there. The girls played some smart shots and put themselves in position to make some better scores than they might have had they not been thinking through their game."
Bayleigh Stevens led Centerville in their home tournament with the third-best individual round of the tournament, bringing in a 94 for the Redettes. The highlight of the day for Stevens came on the fifth hole with a tap-in birdie that came just moments after nearly sinking an eagle putt following a chip-in for birdie on the same hole by Moravia junior Reagan Dowdy.
"I just thought, it she can do that, surely I can putt this ball in for an eagle," Stevens said. "That's as close as I've come to an eagle. It was about 20 feet going downhill. I was happy to get a birdie, but I know I can get an eagle on that hole."
Ottumwa finished third overall with a team score of 419, improving on their score of 437 shot just 24 hours earlier at the Ankeny Centennial Jaguar Invitational. Olivia Tippie and Sadie Cook led the way for the Bulldogs as each golfer posted their best rounds yet this season with matching scores of 102.
"It was a 14-stroke difference for me from Monday and a 16-stroke difference from the start of the season, so I'm pretty proud of that," Tippie said. "I had a pretty impressive birdie (on the seventh hole). I actually hit a ball on a rock and hit it all the way all the way up from the bottom about a foot away from a pole. I was quite proud of that one."
Cook, who led Ottumwa last year in her first varsity tournament with a 115, made a seven-stroke improvement of her own in 24 hours after posting a 109 on Monday in Ankeny at Briarwood. The more-experienced Bulldog junior found herself back in a comfort zone seeing several familiar faces from last year's Redette Invitational.
"I was actually in the same group with a girl I played with last year," Cook said. "She's so much fun to play with. We both also play volleyball, so we had a lot to talk about."
Highlighted by her chip-in birdie, Dowdy led Moravia with a 99 tying Chariton senior Reagan Gall for the sixth-best individual score in the tournament. Davis County finished sixth as a team with a score of 443, led by a 104 posted by Ella Porter, while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont freshman Joplyn Knott posted a 157.
"That's the beauty of playing different teams in a different tournament. It's a great experience," Ottumwa head coach Ryan Morgan said. "It makes our girls a little bit better. Hopefully, that continues throughout the rest of the season."
