OSKALOOSA – It just keeps getting better for Myah Twohill.
Not only does the Fairfield junior get to play in her first state tournament, she gets to start her summer vacation early as a result. Twohill qualified for the Class 3A girls state golf tournament last Wednesday at Edmundson Golf Course, posting a round of 92 that earned Twohill the fifth of the six individual tickets award to the top golfers at the Region 3 tournament.
"I'm so excited, mainly because I get out of school," Twohill joked. "I'm super excited. It's going to be really fun."
Twohill battled her way around the River Valley Golf Course on Thursday, finishing her first round at the 3A state tournament tied with West Delaware junior Kennedy Klostermann for 56th place with matching scores of 111 (+39). Twohill had her early struggles, after opening on the 15th hole, including taking a 10 on the second hole of the course, before finishing the day making par on a pair of holes including a closing part on the 14th.
It was a similar finish for Twohill to her state-qualifying round of 92, when the Fairfield junior fired a towering approach shot on to the green at the par-4 ninth hole at Edmundson Golf Course. The Fairfield junior nearly sank a birdie on the closing hole for a round of 91 as the putt lipped out, leaving Twohill with a tap-in par that ultimately clinched her trip to state.
"I knew I could maybe do this. I just really didn't think I had in me to do it," Twohill said about qualifying for her first state tournament. "I don't think I've ever been this happy before. I've had a really bad season. It was all a matter of my mental health. My confidence got so much better late in the year. It was like a flip of a switch. I started feeling like there was a chance I could do this."
Two-time regional champion Sigourney is also on pace to improve on last year's 10th-place finish at the 1A girls state golf tournament. Led by Madelynn Hornback, who once again is battling a South Iowa Cedar League rival at the top of the leaderboard, the Savages will enter the final day of the girls state golf tournament in eighth place after finishing with an opening-round 400 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
Bishop Garrigan holds the 18-hole lead for the 1A girls state golf team title, leading Grundy Center by six strokes with a score of 361 (+77). Central Lyon is third with a round of 376 (+92) while Southeast Iowa Superconference south champion New London is fourth overall after finishing with an opening round of 378 (+94).
Sigourney, meanwhile, is just two shots behind Akron-Westfield for seventh place entering the final round and five shots behind West Branch for sixth place. Newell-Fonda will enter the final round in fifth after posting a 380 (+96), leading the Savages by 20 shots for the top-five position.
"After qualifying for state last year, we're happy with what we've accomplished so far this year," Sigourney head girls golf coach Zach Tremmel said. "This year, the girls want to go up there and compete."
Hornback had a chance to compete for a state individual championship heading into Friday's final round after posting an opening-round 80 (+10), just two shots off her career-best round posted last Wednesday at the Diamond Trail Golf Club that led Sigourney to a team score of 370 and a 21-shot win over BCLUW for the 1A regional title. Defending state champion Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully, who edged Hornback for the individual regional title last week by four shots, holds a six-shot lead over the Sigourney senior after matching her two-over-par regional-championship score of 74 on Thursday, making three birdies on the back nine including a pair of birdies on the par 5 12th and 15th holes.
Final round action at the girls state golf tournaments will tee off Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.