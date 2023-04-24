LAKE RATHBUN — Both Emma Bradley and Libby Fenton found themselves in unfamiliar positions on Friday.
Both area golfers returned to the clubhouse after navigating The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun through cold, whipping winds with matching scores of 98. No other golfers in the 2023 Moravia Lady Mohawk Invitational could get through 18 tough holes breaking 100, forcing Bradley and Fenton back to the first tee for a sudden-death playoff with meet medalist honors on the line.
"I've never been in a playoff before," Fenton said. "I'm usually not the one battling for first or second place."
In the end, a double-bogey on the par-5 opening hole at The Preserve would be good enough for the Oskaloosa sophomore to win the battle of playoff newcomers. While Bradley was unable to earn medalist honors, the senior's round of 98 helped propel the Albia Lady Dees to the team title on Friday, topping Centerville by seven strokes with a round of 422 under even more adverse conditions than Thursday's trip to the Oskaloosa Invitational where a round of 421 for Albia left the Lady Dees six shots behind Centerville for fifth place.
"It was just a matter of staying determined," Bradley said on Friday. "If I had a bad shot or a bad hole, I'd give myself a couple steps to walk it off and get back into my groove. It was definitely tougher playing this tournament. My legs were tired. My back was hurting. The wind was powerful. After my 12th or 13th hole, I started thinking it was getting to be a lot."
Still, Bradley overcame the physical and mental challenges to post matching scores of 49 on both the front and back nines at The Preserve. Emma Kipfer added a round of 102 for the Lady Dees, edging Centerville's top golfer Gracie Moorman by a single stroke for the fourth-place medal at the Lady Mohawk Invite.
"You just have to push through in conditions like these," Moorman said after following a sixth-place finish one day earlier at Oskaloosa with a top-five finish on Friday. "I had a good attitude. The wind was a lot worse. I just tried my best. My putting was really good. That's what pushed through it all."
While Fenton found herself battling for the top individual score, Oskaloosa finished 10 strokes behind Centerville for third place with a team score of 439. Matty Kovacevich followed up a 17th-place round of 100 against a deeper field at Oskaloosa with a round of 104 under tough on-course conditions, placing sixth overall as one of four Redette golfers that placed inside the top 16 on the individual leaderboard.
"It was a long week. This was our fourth meet in five days," Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. "You could tell on the back nine that the girls were fatigued. You could tell from some of their swings they were tired. We did a really nice job on the front nine and put ourselves in contention. We just kind of faltered on the back nine, had a couple of bad shots and a couple of penalty strokes that we had to take. Ultimately, that cost us in the end."
Ottumwa nearly edged Oskaloosa for third place in the tournament, finishing with a round of 440. The Bulldogs were the exception to the four teams that played back-to-back days at the Oskaloosa and Moravia Invites as Ottumwa actually improved their score on Friday improving by 16 strokes from a round of 456 on Thursday at Edmundson Golf Course.
"I'm proud of the girls for battling and playing better on a tougher day and a tougher course," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Mentally, the girls fought hard and fought through. There's no rest for the weary for us. We've got three more 18-hole tournaments coming up (this) week. We made more putts and played better around the greens than we did on Thursday. That's where you can pick up a lot of shots."
Leading the way for the Bulldogs on Friday at The Preserve was Reece Bradford. After finishing 45th at Oskaloosa with a round of 118, Bradford shot her season-best round just 24 hours later bringing in a score of 105 three strokes ahead of OHS teammate Makayla Brown, who also had a five-stroke improvement on Friday with a round of 108.
"My driving was really what helped get around the course (on Friday)," Bradford said. "I was able to use the wind when it was with me to get a few extra yards, so I didn't need a lot left to get on several of the greens. I just kept pushing on and tried to hit the ball as straight as I could."
While the Moravia girls didn't have to endure consecutive tough days on the course, Mohawk head golf coach Darin Fisher saw plenty of improvement from both of his teams over the final two days of the week with a sixth-place finish from Logan Smith leading the Moravia boys to a top-five finish as a team at the Davis County Invitational on Thursday. The Mohawks girls, meanwhile, edged Davis County by two strokes for seventh place in their home tournament on Friday with a team score of 498 with a 108 by Reagan Dowdy leading the way.
"Our kids played the best round of golf they've played all year," Fisher said. "I was waiting for Logan to have the kind of round he did on Thursday. I think he's got his confidence back. He's kind of our team leader, even as a sophomore. I can't be more pleased, on girls' side, with how well our team has been practicing and coming together throughout the season. I left after we got back from Davis County on Thursday and our girls were still practicing preparing for this tournament. I'm super proud of how they performed."
