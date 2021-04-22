OSKALOOSA — Ella Palen's first foray into an 18-hole golf tournament brought with it mixed results.
The Ottumwa senior started well, using 39 strokes to get through the first seven holes competing on the back nine to start on Thursday at the Oskaloosa Invitational. The day ended on a positive note for Palen, playing the first two holes on the back side of the treacherous Edmundson Golf Course in 13 shots, capping an overall 11-stroke improvement on the back nine split up between the early afternoon and early evening hours.
In between, however, those second nine holes of play took something of a toll on Palen. In fact, most of the field struggled to break 100 on Thursday as just 11 of the 57 golfers in the field finished below 100.
"Once I get going, it's not too bad. It can get a little brutal at times," Palen said. "Moving past a bad hole is probably the toughest thing, especially knowing how many holes you still have left."
Palen came within two shots of producing Ottumwa's lowest score, finishing the grueling 18-hole tournament with a score of 115. Zoey Jones edged out Palen with a final 18-hole round of 113, a 10-shot improvement from the first 18-hole tournament for Jones and the Bulldogs earlier this season at the Ankeny Centennial Jaguar Invitational.
"Our scores were better, which I would expect. Edmundson is slightly easier than Briarwood was. The sun was out and conditions were a little more favorable for scoring," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. Ella's 115 is really good. Zoey had a good round of 113. Emma Weilbrenner had a 119 (for the second straight 18-hole tournament) and Makenzie Fisher had a 123. We're real consistent and we're within 10 shots of our top four scores. That's what we have this year. We don't have a girl that's going to go out and shoot 85. We need everybody to lower their scores by a couple of shots each round."
Ottumwa ultimately finished eighth in the Oskaloosa Invitational, posting a 470 team score. Lilly Mitchell added a round of 129 for the Bulldogs while Ava Green brought home a round of 131.
"We've got a big week coming up, competing at Veenker (Memorial Golf Course) in Ames on Monday against some of the best teams in the state before doing the same thing next Thursday at Marshalltown," Morgan said. "We've also got the Mount Pleasant Invitational next Friday. That's three 18-hole tournaments in the span of five days. We'll make a couple changes here and there between Thursday and Friday.
"Zoey, Ella and Emma are all in their first years playing golf. Those are our top three scorers. They're only going to get better. I talked with their parents and they're all enjoying it. I know the girls were a little frustrated at the beginning of the year, but you can't be too frustrated. They haven't played a lot of golf. We're just working at playing our best golf by the time the conference tournament rolls around on May 19."
Five of the 11 golfers to post scores in the double figures were represented by the Washington Demons. The three-time state champions dominated at Edmondson, posting a team score of 331 beating out Norwalk and Southeast Conference rival Mount Pleasant by 73 shots, with Kiki Bruner earning meet medalist honors after firing a 78 as the Demons posted the top four individual scores in the tournament.
"It's one of those things where you're almost excited to come watch them play," Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. "They've been such a great program for the past several years with so many tremendous players. The ball-striking ability is top notch."
Centerville finished sixth on the day with a team score of 444. Gracie Moorman took the reigns for the Redettes, finishing in a tie for 16th overall among the 57 golfers as one of four players to post a score of 104.
"It was a little bit of a struggle. This was our first time out on a different golf course and our first time playing 18 holes this with a new group of girls that are new to the varsity experience," Kovacevich said. "Obviously, we've got plenty of things to learn from today. Hopefully, we take those lessons and get better as we move forward."
Ella Zaputil matched Moorman with a round of 104, leading the Albia Lady Dees to a ninth-place finish with a team score of 483. Like Centerville, Albia also experienced the endurance of an 18-hole tournament for the first time this season.
"It's only our third meet of the entire season. All the girls talked about being tired after the first nine holes and we still had improved scores," said Albia head girls golf coach Lynne Osing. "Emma Bradley (114) had a huge meet and made huge strides. Brianna Wolfer (126) had a great opening nine. We have a young team. I've got four freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors. We are young and learning."