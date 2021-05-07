OTTUMWA — The scores told the story.
Fox Run Golf Course once again proved to be a tough challenge on Thursday during the Corky Nydle Invitational. Only two golfers were able to make it around all 18 holes in less than 100 strokes during the home tournament of the Ottumwa High School girls golf team.
In the end, two of the smallest schools came away with the top scoring honors. Davis County senior Morgan Petefish earned meet medalist honors, edging Indianola senior Jaiden Wallander by three strokes for the top individual score with a 93 while the Sigourney Savages took home the team title from Ottumwa following up a dual win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday with a team score of 428, beating out Indianola by 20.
"It was a tough day, but it was a good meet," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "We had several area kids that did well. Sigourney, on paper, is a really good team. In Class 1A, they've got a chance to go a long ways. I know Coach (Zach) Tremmel well. He's pretty excited going forward."
Tremmel has plenty of reason to feel optimistic about the Savages, who had all six golfers competing on Thursday finish within 17 shots of each other over 18 holes on a course with steeply elevated greens and treacherous rough. Lily Schmidt led the Savages, matching top junior Natalie Ames of Keokuk with the third-best individual score of the tournament bringing in a 101 to lead Sigourney to the team's biggest win yet this season.
According to Tremmel, the wins may only get bigger as the Savages look to make a push to compete and contend in the Class 1A girls state golf tournament.
"I knew we had a decent team, but I wanted to get them off these smaller courses and bring them to a bigger tournament," Tremmel said. "If we play well, we've got the top averages of the teams we go up against into both regional rounds. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing. We've got our conference meet (the South Iowa Cedar League Tournament in Grinnell) on Monday. That's our goal right now, then it's on to regionals, the regional finals and hopefully we can play and play well both days at state."
Petefish is also hitting her stride late in the season, winning top individual honors in her fifth straight meet. Petefish and Wallander both posted the lowest score on the front nine with matching 45s before Petefish continued her consistent round, posting a 48 on the tougher back nine of Fox Run to leave the tournament with the medal award to the top senior golfer.
"I was expecting some really tough competition, but I was ready for it," Petefish said. "The back nine is lot more dynamic for sure. There are a lot more shorter holes with a lot more movement in them. You just kind of have to go with the flow.
"Straight is the name of the game out there. Straight and long. That's all it is."
Keokuk just missed out on second place, finishing four shots behind Indianola with a 452 team score. While Ames brought home the medal for being the top junior golfer in the Nydle Invitational, Keokuk teammate Chloe Ruhl posted the top round of any sophomore with a score of 116.
Ottumwa finished fourth in its home tournament, finishing just five shots higher than last week's Mount Pleasant Invitational with an 18-hole team score of 459. Zoey Jones once again led the Bulldogs with a round of 109, matching the senior's top 18-hole mark set last Friday at East Lake Park.
"The girls I was playing with mentioned how tough this course was, but to me it seemed pretty normal," Jones said. "The greens are faster in some places than they are at other courses. It's a long time out there to play 18 holes, but it doesn't feel as long when I'm out there playing compared to earlier in the season."
Ava Green brought in Ottumwa's second-lowest score of the Nydle Invite, finishing with a 115. Emma Weilbrenner was right behind Green, posting 116 for OHS, while Makenzie Fischer and Ella Palen rounded out a balanced round for the Bulldogs with matching scores of 119.
"When you go 109 to 119, that's kind of where we are right now," Morgan said. "We've got five girls within 10 shots of each other and, on any given day, that 10-shot swing could go in anyone's favor.
"They're all getting better and they're scores are getting a little bit lower. The biggest thing we're focusing on are limiting those really big holes. If we can limit those, our scores overall will continue to lower."
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont came home in sixth place at the Nydle Invitational with a team score of 521. Mandi Rist led the Rockets, posting a 127 as the Rockets had four players all finish within nine shots of each other.