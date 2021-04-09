MORAVIA — The Moravia girls' golf team hosted a home quadrangular meet at The Preserve on Friday night.
Moravia took home the team honors recording a 247 on nine holes.
"We played three girls tonight that never played a high school meet before," stated Moravia head coach Darin Fischer. "It was a learning experience."
Individual honors went to Rileigh Brink from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Reagan Dowdy from Moravia who each shot a 52 in the nine-hole event. In third was Kynser Reed from Melcher Dallas with a 53 on the course.
Moravia next competes at the Centerville Invitational on Tuesday. The Mohawks will host meets on Thursday, Apr. 15, and Friday, Apr. 16.