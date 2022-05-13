AMES — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team wrapped up a hectic week of competition with four straight days competing in 18-hole tournaments on Thursday. The Bulldogs finished in ninth place at the Turk Bowman Invitational, posting a round of 486 at Veekner Memorial Golf Course.
Makenzie Fischer, playing her third straight day in an 18-hole tournament, led Ottumwa with a round of 107, finishing in 24th place. Lilly Mitchell produced her highest varsity finish for the Bulldogs, coming home in 47th overall in the tournament with a round of 118.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs on Thursday was Olivia Tippie with a 129, good for 52nd place. Reese Bradford finished in 56th with a round of 132 while Sylvie Monaghan added a 148 in her varsity debut.
Ottumwa will head to Willow Creek Golf Course in Des Moines on Wednesday competing in the Class 4A, Region 2 tournament. Action tees off at 9 a.m.