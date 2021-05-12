OTTUMWA — One CIML Metro conference title down. One more to go.
The Ottumwa High School girls golf team clinched the CIML Metro dual championship, successfully defending their title after holding off Des Moines East on Tuesday at Cedar Creek Golf Course. The balance of the Bulldogs proved to be the difference as Ottumwa edged the Scarlets by eight shots with a team score of 234.
"It was a little tougher out there than I thought it was going to be," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "The greens were tough. If we go back and count the putts, and it was the same for both teams, the results could have been much different.
"That happens with all golfers. I don't care who you are. There are always some shots you feel like you left out there. That really adds up. At this time of the year, it can be really key."
In the end, consistent golf proved to the winning difference for the Bulldogs. Mackenzie Fischer led the Ottumwa varsity with a round of 57, bouncing back from an opening quadruple-bogey, finding the hole in five strokes on each of the next three holes to steady her round.
"I struggled on a few shots on the first hole, so after that I just took break before each shot and mentally prepared myself," Fischer said. "I was able to make better contact throughout the round by doing that."
Making solid contact early on helped OHS freshman Lilly Mitchell produced her best round. Competing as one of five junior varsity golfers on Tuesday, Mitchell matched Fischer with the lowest score of any Bulldog player with a 57 that began with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole and a par on the eighth hole, using solid drives to set up the one-under start.
"I had a really good drive on the seventh hole and that gave me a lot of confidence. I gave myself four feet left for a birdie," Mitchell said. "I drove the green on the eighth. Driving and putting were very important."
Rylee Roberts led Des Moines East, earning meet medalist honors with a round of 55. The Scarlets had a two-shot advantage after the two lowest varsity scores for both teams were recorded after Joselyn Hildebrand matched Ottumwa senior Emma Weilbrenner with a round of 58 before a round of 59 by Ava Green and a 60 from Zoey Jones lifted the Bulldogs to the dual win.
"All year, our girls have been really close with their scores. When you bring in 57, 58, 59 and 60 for our varsity scoring, that shows how competitive our girls are," Morgan said. "Lilly had the round of her life. She's been bouncing around between varsity and junior varsity. We've had a lot of that this year. We are a much better golf team today than we were during our first meet last month up at Ankeny."
Ottumwa was coming off a 13th-place finish at the Waukee Invitational on Monday, posting a team score of 465 at Beaver Creek Golf Course. Weilbrenner took her turn to lead the Bulldogs on Monday, posting an 18-hole score of 106.
After competing at the Chariton Invitational on Thursday, the Ottumwa golfers will look to add the CIML Metro Conference tournament title to their resume next week. The Bulldogs will host the tournament at Fox Run Golf Course on Thursday, May 20.
"We've got one conference tournament championship trophy coming our way, now we're going for that conference tournament trophy," Morgan said. "Those are two our big goals. We've met one goal. We've got a chance to accomplish the other goal next week."