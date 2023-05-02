MOUNT PLEASANT — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team returned to the course on Monday for a dual at Sigourney. Emersyn Simmers led the Bulldogs with a nine-hole round of 51, leading the Bulldogs to a 215 at the Sigourney Golf and Country Club beating the Savages by 32 shots.
"It was a little bit of a different line-up for us. This was Emersyn's first varsity event and she played very well for us," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "It was a kind of a tough weather day. It looked nice outside, but the wind was really howling. The girls battled well."
The Bulldogs closed out a busy week on Friday, posting a round of 425 at the Mount Pleasant Invitational just 24 hours after firing a 426 in Marshalltown at the Linda Bloom Invitational.
The Bulldogs finished third overall at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club, 32 shots behind Keokuk and Clear Creek-Amana who finished in a tie for first place. Keokuk won the team title thanks to their sixth individual score tiebreaker.
Makayla Brown led Ottumwa for the second time in as many days, following up the best individual score of the season for the Bulldogs with a round of 95 at Marshalltown with a score of 101 on Friday at Mount Pleasant. Sadie Cook added a round of 106 for OHS, edging teammate Olivia Tippie by a single stroke.
"The girls, once again, played really well," Morgan said. "Makayla led us again. It was a plus having Sadie back in the line-up. We also had golfers that have continued to step up for us."
Among those Ottumwa golfers stepping up including Payton Callas, who posted a season-best round of 111. Reese Bradford added a 115 for the Bulldogs while Lilly Mitchell rounded out the scoring in the tournament for OHS with a 122.
Brooklyn Lee of Clear Creek-Amana earned meet medalist honors at Mount Pleasant with a round of 88. Heidi Rose led Keokuk to the tournament team title with a round of 96, finishing as the individual runner-up.
"We're just trying to get rounded into form to set up for the stretch run," Morgan said.
Sadie Cook nearly matched Simmers for medalist honors, finishing with a round of 52 for Ottumwa on Monday at Sigourney. The Bulldogs had the top five individual scores of the dual against the Savages with a 55 by Mackenzie Adkins, a 57 by Callas and a 59 by Peyton Harness rounding out the scoring for Ottumwa.
Sigoureny's team score of 247 was paced by a round of 59 by Emma Hammes, edging Rain Barthelman by a stroke for the low individual score of the meet for the Savages. Zoe Webb finished with a round of 62, finishing one stroke behind Ottumwa sophomore Madison Novak for eighth place in the dual.
Ottumwa hosts the 39th annual Corky Nydle Invitational on Thursday at noon on the Fox Run Golf Course at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club. Sigourney will compete in the South Iowa Cedar League tournament next Tuesday at the Oskaloosa Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.