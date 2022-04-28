MARSHALLTOWN — Makenzie Fischer led the Ottumwa High School girls golf team on the tough Elmwood Country Club course at Marshalltown, posting an 18-hole score of 123 as the Bulldogs finished 14th with a team score of 505 at the Linda Bloom Invitational on Thursday.
Fischer improved her score by 19 shots on the back nine fighting her way to a 71 on the front side of the course, finishing 61st alone in the 94-player field. Sadie Cook narrowly missed out on producing Ottumwa's top individual score, finishing with a 126 to place 68th overall after posting a round of 57 on the front nine.
Rounding out the scoring for the balanced Bulldogs were Sydney Pickrell and Olivia Tippie, who both finished the day with 18-hole scores of 128. Pickrell won a card-off with Tippie for 73rd place.
Lilly Mitchell posted a round of 134, finishing 80th in the tournament golfing for Ottumwa. Olivia Coram brought home a round of 138 for the Bulldogs, placing 83rd overall.
Marshalltown dominated their home tournament, winning the team championship by 54 shots over Southeast Polk with an overall score of 330. Amber Henson was able to hold on to medalist honors for the Bobcats with a four-over-par round of 74, edging Newton senior Rylee Heryford by a single stroke holding on despite a pair of bogeys on the back nine and a double-boney on the 462-yard par-5 13th hole.
Ottumwa (11-29-1)
GIRLS GOLF
Linda Bloom Invitational
At Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown
Par 70
Team scoring — 1. Marshalltown 330, 2. Southeast Polk 384, 3. Waukee Northwest 392, 4. Ankeny Centennial 394, 5. Waukee 400, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 404, 7. Newton 406, 8. Grundy Center 423, 9. Ames 425, 10. BCLUW 441, 11. Nevada 444, 12. Urbandale 453, 13. Grinnell 498, 14. Ottumwa 505, 15. Mason City 520, 16. Fort Dodge 523, 17. Des Moines Roosevelt DNF.
Medalist — Amber Henson (Marshalltown) 35-39-74.
Runner-up — Rylee Heryford (Newton) 37-38-75.
Ottumwa individuals — Makenzie Fischer 71-52-123, Sadie Cook 57-69-126, Sydney Pickrell 65-63-128, Olivia Tippie 68-60-128, Lilly Mitchell 72-62-134, Olivia Coram 72-66-138.