ANKENY — It what will be a common theme over the next 48 hours, several Ottumwa High School golfers got their first taste of tournament action on Monday as the Bulldogs officially teed it up for the first time this spring at Ankeny Centennial's Jaguar Invitational.
Makenzie Fischer paced the Ottumwa girls with a round of 119 on the daunting Briarwood Golf Course. As a team, the Bulldogs finished their first 18-hole tournament with a team score of 506, placing ninth overall.
Fischer and Lilly Mitchell, who fired a 131, were the only returning members of the Bulldog girls with varsity experience. Olivia Tippie, Reece Bradford and Makayla Brown all fired rounds of 129 in their varsity debuts. Olivia Coram added a round of 134 to round out the day for Ottumwa.
Six more Ottumwa golfers will make their season debuts tomorrow at the Centerville Redette Invitational. Action at the Appanoose Country Club tees off at 1 p.m.
Gilbert won the team title at the Jaguar Invite with at team score of 343. Eden Lohrbach earned medalist honors for the victorious Tigers with a round of 76, beating Dallas Center-Grimes senior Kaylin Petrak by four shots.