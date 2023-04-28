MARSHALLTOWN — As it turned out, a couple days of work on the course proved to be very beneficial for the Ottumwa High School girls golf team.
The Bulldogs made a 44-stroke improvement on Thursday after enduring a season-high score of 470 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course during the Turk Bowman Invitational in Ames, bringing in a team score of 426 on Thursday at Marshalltown's Linda Bloom Invitational. The Bulldogs finished 12th overall, edging Grinnell out by a single stroke and Mason City by five strokes while falling seven shots short of Newton for a top-10 finish.
"The weather was great. The (American Legion) course wasn't as hard as Veenker. Those factors helped, but we worked on some certain things Tuesday and Wednesday at practice," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Those things helped us out. We played better. We were better around the greens. That's the easiest place to pick up shots. More putts were falling. More chips were had. The scores reflected that."
Makayla Brown brought home the best 18-hole score of the year for the Bulldog girls, becoming the first OHS golfer to break 100 in tournament play. Brown birdied the par-3 seventh hole before adding a pair of pars on the back nine to finish off a round of 95, finishing 31st overall in the 84-player tournament.
Lilly Mitchell nearly joined Brown in breaking 100 on Thursday as the Ottumwa senior brought in a round of 104, including a 49 on the back nine that included pars on the 14 and 18th. Peyton Callas added a season-best round of 113, edging OHS teammate Olivia Tippie by a single stroke, while Peyton Harness posted a score of 119. Madison Novak rounded out the day for the Bulldogs with a score of 121.
