ANKENY — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team opened the season finishing eighth at the Jaguar Invitational on Monday.
The Bulldogs finished with a 506 at Briarwood Golf Course, led by a season-opening 18-hole round of 119 from Emma Weilbrenner. Zoey Jones finished just four shots behind Weilbrenner with Ottumwa's second-best score, posting a 123 as both OHS golfers posted lower scores on the back nine of the course.
Gilbert won the team title with a round of 396, led by Eden Lohrbach who finished as the tournament's individual runner-up after posting a round of 85. Ankeny's Jaci Webb finished as the meet medalist, posting a round of 83 on a tough day for scoring.
"It was a tough course in windy conditions," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said "The girls will learn from this experience as we continue through the season continuing to get better each meet."
Makenzie Fisher posted Ottumwa's third-lowest score, posting a round of 126 including the team's lowest front nine score of 57. Ava Green's 138, Lilly Mitchell's 144 and Graecie Wuebeker's 158 rounded out the season opener for the Bulldog girls golf team.
Ottumwa returns to the course on Thursday for the first CIML Metro conference dual of the season. The Bulldogs faces Des Moines Roosevelt at Waveland Golf Course with action teeing off at 3:30 p.m.