Girls golf: Ottumwa opens season at Iowa Alliance south meet

DES MOINES — One round is in the books for the Ottumwa High School girls golf team.
The Bulldogs opened the 2023 season on Tuesday on a chilly morning at the Bright Grandview Golf Course, competing in the first of two rounds that will decide the Iowa Alliance Conference south division title. Ottumwa posted an opening round of 456, second overall in the tournament with the second round coming later this season back in Des Moines on May 9.
"I'm looking forward to getting back there later this season. It'll be a good chance to see just how much we've improved," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Overall, it was chilly, but the weather was very good for late March. We've played in much worse conditions.
"It was a tough start considering how cold it was and having only been out on the course for a week of practice, but several of our golfers had their best 18-hole rounds ever. That just goes to show the work we put in during the offseason. This is our baseline. We'll just try to improve throughout the rest of the year."
Des Moines East produced the top score on Tuesday, producing a 419 to build a 37-stroke lead over the Bulldogs. East freshman Saleah Vivanh-Vong rolled an opening-round 80 in her varsity debut, taking a 12-shot lead over Scarlet teammate Tessa Rounds who is seeking to win a second straight individual conference title after becoming the final CIML Metro conference girls golf medalist last spring.
Lilly Mitchell opened her senior season for Ottumwa posting a score of 110 after delivering the first tee shot of the season for the Bulldogs. Sadie Cook was right behind Mitchell as the OHS junior finished her first round of the season with a score of 112.
Reese Bradford added a round of 116 for the Bulldogs as part of an overall balanced season-opening effort for Ottumwa. Olivia Tippie added a round of 118, one stroke ahead of sophomore teammate Makayla Brown, while Madison Novak rounded out the scoring for OHS with a round of 121.
"There were a lot of good shots that we hit out there. There were also some shots we'd like back," Morgan said. "The one thing was that putting got us a little bit. The greens were really fast, much faster than on the courses we've been practicing on. Our girls weren't quite ready for that. It took a few holes to get used to that, but it got better as the round continued. That's just one of those things we need to work on over the next week-and-a-half until our next meet."
The next meet of the season for the Ottumwa golfers will be on Monday, Apr. 10, when the Bulldogs test themselves at Briarwood Golf Club in the Ankeny Centennial Jaguar Invitational. It will be the first of three competitions that week for Ottumwa including the Centerville Redette Invitational on Apr. 11 followed by the first home meet of the season when OHS plays host to Des Moines East and Des Moines Lincoln at the Fox Run Golf Course on Apr. 13.
"It was hugely beneficial for all our girls who already competed for our varsity team in previous seasons," Morgan said. "Our girls were out there playing with golfers that were not as experienced. This year, it's a much more relaxed environment. Everyone knows what they have to do and expect to do their best."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.