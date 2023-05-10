DES MOINES – After opening the season with a round of 456 to open the inaugural Iowa Alliance Conference south division tournament, the Ottumwa High School girls golf team returned to the Bright Grandview Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs made a 33-stroke improvement from their season-opening effort, posting a round of 423 with all six OHS golfers earning individual all-conference honors. Ottumwa finished with an 879 two-round total, finishing second overall as a team.
Des Moines East became the inaugural Iowa Alliance south division girls golf champions, making a 15-stroke improvement from the opening round played back in March to the final round on Tuesday. The Scarlets finished with a two-round total of 823, led by Saleah Vivanh-Vong championship-winning total of 156.
Makayla Brown vaulted up to fourth overall in the Iowa Alliance south tournament, leading Ottumwa overall in the two rounds with rounds of 119 back in March and 101 on Tuesday for a 220 total. Madison Novak made the biggest move up the leaderboard for the Bulldogs, vaulting into the top five with a team-best second-round total of 100 on Tuesday, finishing with a 221 total.
"Madison played so much better. She was out there smiling," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "She thought she should have played better (on Monday) at Waukee, but she came back and played so much better."
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs in the Iowa Alliance south meet was Lilly Mitchell (110-113-223), Reese Bradford (116-109-225), Sadie Cook (112-117-229) and Olivia Tippie (118-117-235). All four Ottumwa golfers placed in the top 10, earning all-conference accolades.
"It was a little wet and cool, but much better than what we faced back in March," Morgan said. "I know the girls are a little tired with a lot of meets and Prom this past weekend, but the girls did a great job and fought well."
The Ottumwa girls golf team now prepares for the Class 4A regional tournament at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City next Wednesday. Pleasant Valley and North Scott, the top two teams that competed at Ottumwa last week at the Corky Nydle Invitational, will headline the field of schools looking to qualify for the girls state golf tournament.
"We're going to spend a couple days around the greens and we're going up for a practice round at Pleasant Valley just to see the course," Morgan said. "We'll see what we can do. We saw Pleasant Valley and North Scott last week, so we know what it'll take. Hopefully, we can produce our best score of the year and let the chips fall where they may."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.