LAKE RATHBUN — Morgan Petefish might have owed a few people a few apologies at this point of the high school girls golf season.
"If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that I'd win six straight meets and be the runner-up at the conference tournament, I would have laughed in your face, walked away and called you crazy," Petefish said.
The Davis County junior continued a fantastic senior season on the course for the Mustangs, finishing second to Knoxville freshman Faith Roozeboom on Monday at the 2021 South Central Conference girls high school golf tournament. While Petefish was unable to earn her seventh straight meet medalist title, an impressive par on the closing 18th hole locked up second place avoiding a card-off with Clarke junior Breanna Selsor, who posted a 46 on the back nine to finish third alone with an overall 18-hole score of 97 for the Indians.
"I was struggling a little bit with my driver on the front nine, but on the back nine I switched to my six-iron for my tee shots and didn't pick my driver up once," Petefish said. "To shoot a 47 (on the back nine) driving with a six-iron is pretty crazy to think of.
"I just think I took too long to get warmed up. I had a couple holes on the front side that hurt me."
Roozeboom, meanwhile, was consistent throughout the day splitting a final round of 92 with 46 on the front nine and 46 on the back nine to win the SCC individual title by four strokes. Knoxville swept the team and individual conference titles, beating out Clarke by 12 with a final score of 421.
"The last time I played here (at The Preserve), I did not shoot this well. I was about 10 shots worse," Roozeboom said. "I wasn't really expecting to win, but I came in with a good mindset just trying to do the best I could.
"My chipping and putting really improved from the last round I played here. That's where I made up a lot of those 10 shots."
Had Roozeboom not found those 10 shots, it might have left the Knoxville freshman battling for all-conference honors. Albia junior Ella Zaputil earned an all-conference medal by finishing fourth for the Lady Dees, who finished fourth as a team (460), with a round of 99 that included an early birdie on the par-3 third hole.
"I think I played pretty consistently all day. I tried not to look at my scores throughout the round," Zaputil said. "I gave myself about eight feet left for a birdie after my drive to the green on the third hole. That really settled me down early in the round."
Gracie Moorman grabbed the fifth and final all-conference medal with a round of 103 to lead Centerville. The Redettes finished third as a team with a score of 438.
"It wasn't the best of days for us, but the girls battled hard out there and kept plugging away," Centerville head girls golf coach Matt Kovacevich said. "We would have liked to have shot a better score, but at the end of the day the girls did they're best. That's all we can ask for."
Davis County came home in fifth place with a final team score of 478, edging out Chariton by seven shots. Petefish was able to finish her final conference tournament round on a positive note, overcoming a tee shot that found the rough on the par-5 closing 18th to put her third shot back down the fairway right in range of a normal lay-up.
After missing the green long on her approach, Petefish sent an impressive chip within eight feet of the hole. The short putt fell for a scrambling par, giving the Mustang senior something to build on with the first round of regional golf taking place next Monday including Davis County's trip to Mediapolis for the 2A, Region 5B tournament.
"As the season goes on, I definitely feel like I've been playing better under pressure," Petefish said. "Coming into a hole, I know where I'm at with my score. It lets me know whether I need to make a par or if I'm okay if I have to take a bogey. I'm really analytical about where I'm going to come in at and what I need to get."
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont rounded out the SCC girls golf tournament finishing seventh as a team with a score of 496, almost 30 shots better than last Thursday's team score posted at Ottumwa's Corky Nydle Invitational. Rileigh Brink led the Rockets with a round of 110, sharing ninth place in the conference tournament with Albia sophomore Emma Bradley, Centerville senior Alaina Moorman, Chariton senior Brenna Shriver and Clarke junior Madison Sandel.
EBF will open their postseason along with Albia in the Class 2A, Region 3B tournament held in Story City on Monday, May 17, at River Bend Golf Course. Both Centerville and Knoxville will have to wait until Monday, May 24, to compete in a loaded Class 3A, Region 3 tournament field that includes state championship hopeful Washington competing at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa.